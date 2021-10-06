The Nanomedicine Market Grows With Increasing Burden Of Complex Chronic Diseases

Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising burden of complex and chronic diseases across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the nanomedicine market in the forecast period. Nanomedicine is increasingly being used in treating chronic diseases including cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, cancer, dementia, and others, where it helps in the fast metabolism of drugs in the body. According to the international federation of Alzheimer's associations, Alzheimer's Disease International, more than 50 million people are suffering from dementia globally, and this is projected to double every 20 years, reaching 80 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050. In 2020, the total cancer burden in the world increased to 19.3 million new cases and is predicted to rise to 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040. This increasing burden of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for effective therapeutics treatment based on nanomedicine, driving the market.

The global nanomedicine market size is expected to grow from $190.83 billion in 2020 to $221.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The change in growth trend of the nanomedicine market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The nanomedicine market is expected to reach $361.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

Read More On The Global Nanomedicine Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanomedicine-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global nanomedicine industry are Pfizer Inc., Nanotherapeutics Inc., NanoViricides Inc, Arrowhead Research Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bio-Gate AG, Merck AG, Ablynx NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nanospectra Biosciences, GE Healthcare, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., and Sanofi.

North America was the largest region in the nanomedicine market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nanomedicine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global nanomedicine market report is segmented by type into nanoparticles, nanoshells, nanotubes, nanodevices, others, by modality into diagnostics, treatments, by application into clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, others.

Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Nanoparticles, Nanoshells, Nanotubes, Nanodevices), By Modality (Diagnostics, Treatments), By Application (Clinical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Clinical Cardiology, Orthopedics), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nanomedicine global market overview, forecast nanomedicine global market size and growth for the whole market, nanomedicine global market segments, and geographies, nanomedicine global market trends, nanomedicine market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Nanomedicine Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5344&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Pyro-Sequencing, Synthesis Sequencing, Real Time Sequencing, Ligation Sequencing, Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing, Nano-Pore Sequencing), By Application (Screening, Companion Diagnostics, Other Diagnostics), By End User (Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Research Organizations, Diagnostic laboratories), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (NextSeq Systems, MiniSeq Systems, NovaSeq Systems, iSeq 100 Systems, Ion PGM Systems, Ion Proton Systems, Ion GeneStudio S5 Systems, PacBio RS II Systems, Sequel Systems), By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report

Scientific Research And Development Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Social Sciences And Humanities Services, Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences, Nanotechnology Services, Biotechnology Services), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scientific-research-and-development-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/