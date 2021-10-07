KEY DIAGNOSTICS BOOSTED IN ETHIOPIA – Multi-functional instruments land in Addis Ababa to bridge the gap
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roche Diagnostics, in collaboration with Retina Pharmaceuticals, inaugurated the cobas® 6800 and 8800 systems to expand molecular testing capabilities and drive confident diagnostic results in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The systems are the first of their kind in the country, installed at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute and St. Paul's Hospital Millennium Medical College-SPHMMC.
While the instruments were originally to be inaugurated as key diagnostics tools for COVID-19, they have opened a gateway to many other important diagnostics functions including taking aim at moving Ethiopia closer towards the UNAIDS 90-90-90 goals and improving access to other diagnostics for more patients.
“As healthcare in Ethiopia and across Africa evolves, so do the needs of laboratories and ultimately patients. The cobas® 6800 and 8800 are the first very high throughput, fully integrated laboratory automation systems with a broad diagnostics menu, capable of addressing a variety of different diagnostics areas1 in the country and we are proud to be able to bring these instruments into this market”, says William Kuan, Head of Marketing and Communications – South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa at Roche Diagnostics.
The arrival of the systems in Ethiopia is the result of a strategic partnership between Ethiopian Government, Roche Diagnostics and Retina Pharmaceuticals, funded jointly by public and private sector contributors.
The multi-functional 6800 and 8800 instruments have the capacity, among other diagnostic functions, to perform Nucleic Acid testing (NAT) Blood screening, HIV viral load testing, Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MTB) testing, SARS-COV-2 PCR, Hepatitis and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) molecular testing which World Health Organisation recommends over a traditional pap smear2.
"The era of sending samples abroad for testing has to come to an end. We at Retina Pharmaceuticals believe that all Ethiopian samples should be tested in Ethiopia. Through strong partnerships like the one with Roche Diagnostics, we are able to bring these molecular testing solutions to the country and further contribute towards our healthcare system,” says Deme Gurmessa General Manager, Retina Pharmaceuticals."
The global COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of diagnostic solutions in disease prevention. The launch of these instruments showcases Roche Diagnostics’ and Retina Pharmaceuticals’ continued commitment to health for every African.
About the cobas 6800/8800 Systems
When every moment matters, the fully automated cobas 6800/8800 Systems offer the fastest time to results with the highest throughput and the longest walk-away time available among automated molecular platforms. The cobas 6800/8800 Systems are part of the Molecular Work Area—a fully integrated laboratory workflow strategy that empowers labs to further elevate their levels of efficiency, flexibility and scalability. With proven performance, absolute automation, and flexibility delivering throughput 24/7, cobas 6800/8800 Systems are designed to ensure a lab’s long-term sustainability and success … now, more than ever.6
Learn more: www.molecularworkarea.com.
About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.
Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
References:
1. https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/instruments/cobas-6800.html
2. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/human-papillomavirus-(hpv)-and-cervical-cancer
3. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28277144/
4. https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-020-07060-4
5. https://www.roche.com/about/business/diagnostics/value-of-diagnostics.htm
6. Operators Manual version 1.4, Cobas 8800 User Guide_Operators Manual_1.4 version
Precious Nkabinde
While the instruments were originally to be inaugurated as key diagnostics tools for COVID-19, they have opened a gateway to many other important diagnostics functions including taking aim at moving Ethiopia closer towards the UNAIDS 90-90-90 goals and improving access to other diagnostics for more patients.
“As healthcare in Ethiopia and across Africa evolves, so do the needs of laboratories and ultimately patients. The cobas® 6800 and 8800 are the first very high throughput, fully integrated laboratory automation systems with a broad diagnostics menu, capable of addressing a variety of different diagnostics areas1 in the country and we are proud to be able to bring these instruments into this market”, says William Kuan, Head of Marketing and Communications – South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa at Roche Diagnostics.
The arrival of the systems in Ethiopia is the result of a strategic partnership between Ethiopian Government, Roche Diagnostics and Retina Pharmaceuticals, funded jointly by public and private sector contributors.
The multi-functional 6800 and 8800 instruments have the capacity, among other diagnostic functions, to perform Nucleic Acid testing (NAT) Blood screening, HIV viral load testing, Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MTB) testing, SARS-COV-2 PCR, Hepatitis and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) molecular testing which World Health Organisation recommends over a traditional pap smear2.
"The era of sending samples abroad for testing has to come to an end. We at Retina Pharmaceuticals believe that all Ethiopian samples should be tested in Ethiopia. Through strong partnerships like the one with Roche Diagnostics, we are able to bring these molecular testing solutions to the country and further contribute towards our healthcare system,” says Deme Gurmessa General Manager, Retina Pharmaceuticals."
The global COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of diagnostic solutions in disease prevention. The launch of these instruments showcases Roche Diagnostics’ and Retina Pharmaceuticals’ continued commitment to health for every African.
About the cobas 6800/8800 Systems
When every moment matters, the fully automated cobas 6800/8800 Systems offer the fastest time to results with the highest throughput and the longest walk-away time available among automated molecular platforms. The cobas 6800/8800 Systems are part of the Molecular Work Area—a fully integrated laboratory workflow strategy that empowers labs to further elevate their levels of efficiency, flexibility and scalability. With proven performance, absolute automation, and flexibility delivering throughput 24/7, cobas 6800/8800 Systems are designed to ensure a lab’s long-term sustainability and success … now, more than ever.6
Learn more: www.molecularworkarea.com.
About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.
Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
References:
1. https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/instruments/cobas-6800.html
2. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/human-papillomavirus-(hpv)-and-cervical-cancer
3. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28277144/
4. https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-020-07060-4
5. https://www.roche.com/about/business/diagnostics/value-of-diagnostics.htm
6. Operators Manual version 1.4, Cobas 8800 User Guide_Operators Manual_1.4 version
Precious Nkabinde
Roche Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd.
+27 11 504 4600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn