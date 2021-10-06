Every Weekend in October to be Fall Fiesta Weekends at North Texas Jellystone Park ™

One of Texas' most exciting family getaway destinations is slated to host unique theme weekends in October.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ today announced that every weekend in October is a Fall Fiesta Weekend at North Texas Jellystone Park ™.

“Each weekend in October we have fun activities for guests of all ages that will be focused around the spirit of Fall Festivals/Halloween,” said Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™.

Fun, according to Purviance, is the main attraction at North Texas Jellystone Park™! Located in Burleson, Texas, right outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it offers a unique camping / "glamping" experience that's easy on the wallet and entertaining for all ages.

As it relates to each weekend in October, Purviance revealed the younger guests can enjoy its “Magic Pumpkin Patch” where they will get to grow their own pumpkin and paint it afterwards. Guests of all ages can also test their launching skills during our “Hurl to the Pumpkin” challenge.

“There will even be a Costume Contest and a Site Decorating Contest during your stay, so don’t forget to bring a costume for your family and spooky decorations for your campsite,” Purviance stressed before adding, “You can show off your costume and your site decorations during our time designated time for Trick or Treat throughout the Park on Saturday evening. We encourage all our guests to bring candy to be handed out at your campsite during “Trick or Treat.”

Purviance highlighted that there are additional-cost activity items for campers during Fall Fiesta. “The Lost Maze is the place for night-time fun and scares on Saturdays. Take our tour and make your way through the Carnivale De Jinx haunt and carnival.”

North Texas Jellystone Park™ is the headquarters for non-stop family fun and has it all when it comes to family-friendly fun for all ages. Some of the regularly scheduled weekend activities at the resort include: Archery Tag® – an intense mix of dodgeball, paintball, and archery; “Hey, Hey, Hey Rides”; Family Dance Party; Paintball and Laser Tag; “Bear-Roll” Train Rides – A huge hit with our little campers, plus a bear will meet you there to give a big send-off.

“Look no further for a great fall staycation at the best campground around North Texas Jellystone Park.™”

For more information about the events and North Texas Jellystone Park™, please visit https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/upcoming-events-park-themes/

