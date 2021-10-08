Finally, A Place Where the Average Person Can Talk to a Crypto Professional
No more relying on sketchy online videos and advice from strangersBOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA & UK, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young people are increasingly turning to social media platforms, such as TikTok, for investing advice to get trade tips and swap tops in a virtual trading floor. While this newfound power on the smartphone is convenient, it comes with risks, Cody Rose from DayTradingTrainer.com warned.
Financial regulators have expressed worry that this year’s viral trading craze of cryptocurrencies could have fuelled unrealistic expectations for first-time investors, who face the possibility of losing money due to the spread of misinformation and fraudsters, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Young investors can more easily access the stock market and other investments than previous generations after the rise of online trading platforms, which in turn, helped to shape their investment behaviours.
Few young and new investors rely on financial professionals for their investing decisions, a 2020 study from the FINRA Investor Education Foundation and the NORC research organization at the University of Chicago found. Interestingly, the study found that those under 30 were three times more likely to use social media as a source of information pertaining to investing decisions. New investors were found to be twice as likely to rely on social media for investing decisions.
Trading Strategies in Crypto
A day trading hamster by the name of Mr. Goxx recently dominated headlines with claims that it outperformed Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood, and the S&P 500. If a hamster can do it, anyone can, with the right advice and guidance. Educating people on crypto is something Cody Rose has been at since 2017. He shares that day trading, scalping and swing trading are popular strategies. Scalping is somewhat riskier than day trading, with most trades done within a few minutes. This method requires considerable application of Technical Analysis. Swing trading is considered to be an advanced trading strategy that has the potential to beat day trading and scalping. This method required an extensive mastery and application of Fundamental Analysis as well as Technical Analysis, and should not be attempted by novices.
What Makes DayTradingTrainer.com Different
“Our private trading algorithm generates signals for the top 50 Cryptocurrencies 24/7/365 . From scalp traders to swing traders, we have accurate trade setups for everyone.” Cody Rose said. He continues, “Advice and guidance are always offered within our private Discord community. However, some traders and groups of individuals have requested in-depth personal consulting/tutoring. Consulting sessions are recorded so the client always has access to the information we go over."
DayTradingTrainer.com offers two services: consulting and trading signals. Consulting topics young investors can approach Cody Rose and his consultants with include:
Buying/Selling/Sending Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any other crypto asset
Investing & Market Analysis techniques to beat the market
Trading & specific trading Indicators and setups
Wallet integration including MetaMask
Exchange Interfaces (Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Kucoin, etc.)
Yield Farming
Staking
NFTs
Decentralized Exchanges (Uniswap, SushiSwap, etc)
Integrating blockchain within your organization
Accepting crypto payments for your business
Expanding on the trading signals, Cody explains: “The other service is trading signals for the top 50 cryptocurrencies that are produced from our own professional private algorithm and indicator. These signals are highly accurate and never stop - 24/7/365.”
There are signals for scalp traders (who typically make use of short timeframes) and swing traders. These trading signals are sent in real time to DayTradingTrainer.com's private Discord community. “We also have downloadable trading view charts with pre-set indicators,” Cody explains. “Before us, people would rely on strangers from forums, random youtubers, or their neighbors, etc for advice. We want to EDUCATE the public and provide professional guidance,” Cody Rose stressed. Cody has a Master’s in Business Administration as well as a Master’s in Public Administration with a focus on International development from the University of Montana. While he was completing his dual Master’s degrees during 2017, Cody ventured to create a cryptocurrency investment company called Blockchain Freedom LLC. “Ever since then, I’ve been educating people on crypto,” he said.
Better signals mean better trades. “Try us out for seven days for free, nothing to lose,” founder Cody Rose is inviting all interested parties to experience better signals and trades.
More information about DayTradingTrainer.com and their service can be found on https://www.daytradingtrainer.com.
