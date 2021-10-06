Plastic Injection Molding Machines Market Worth $12,723.9 Million by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

An increase in demand for injection molding machines in various end-users, such as packaging, automotive, and others drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Injection molding machines are used for making highly precise plastic components. Injection molding machine is an ideal solution for manufacturing large volumes of plastic and rubber products. The growth of the global plastic injection molding machines market is driven by surge in demand for plastic products and rubber products among end users, such as consumer goods, automotive, toy making, and packaging applications, across the world.The global plastic injection molding machines market was valued at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14067 Benefits associated with injection molding machines, such as easy to operate, robustness, high quality, and higher manufacturing rates & rapid production, fuel the growth of the global plastic injection molding machines market. In addition, growth in the automotive industry in emerging economies, such as Brazil, Africa, and India, surges the demand for plastic components in various end users, and thus fuels the growth of global plastic injection molding machines market.Key Market SegmentationPlastic Injection Molding Machines Market by Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, and Others), Application (Packaging, Closures, Medical, PET Preforms, Automotive, and Others), Clamping Force (Less Than 200 Tons Force, 200 Tons to 500 Tons Force, and More Than 500 Tons Force), Type (Standard Injection Molding Machine, Multi-component Injection Molding Machine, and LSR Injection Molding Machine), and Mode of Operation (Electric, Hydraulic, and Hybrid)Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14067 Top 10 Leading PlayersARBURG GmbH + Co KGENGEL Austria GmbHHaitian International Holding LtdHusky Injection Molding SystemsKrauss Maffei GroupMilacron Holdings Corp.Shibaura Machine Co Ltd.Sumitomo Heavy IndustriesThe Japan Steel WorksUbe Industries, Ltd.Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plastic injection molding machines market trends and dynamics.By clamping force, the more than 500 ton segment registered the highest revenue in the plastic injection molding machines market in 2020.Depending on type, the standard injection molding machines segment dominated the plastic injection molding machines market, in terms of revenue in 2020.By application, the others segment registered the highest revenue in the plastic injection molding machines market in 2020.Depending on mode of operation, the hydraulic segment dominated the plastic injection molding machines market, in terms of revenue in 2020.By material, the polyethylene segment registered the highest revenue in the plastic injection molding machines market in 2020.Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14067