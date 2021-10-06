WESTMINSTER BARRACKS - DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104368
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER VICTORIA NEUFANG
STATION: WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#:802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10-5-21
INCIDENT LOCATION: CREAMERY ROAD, GUILFORD
VIOLATION: DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ACCUSED: TAMMY MUSGROVE
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: GUILFORD VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 30
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 5th, 2021, at approximately 1700 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Westminster Barracks were notified of a family fight on Creamery Road in Guilford. Investigation determined that Tammy Musgrove had assaulted a household member. Musgrove was placed into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was released on conditions. Musgrove was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10-6-21 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-6-21 1230 HOURS
COURT: WINDHAM
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.