WESTMINSTER BARRACKS - DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER VICTORIA NEUFANG

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#:802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10-5-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: CREAMERY ROAD, GUILFORD

VIOLATION: DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ACCUSED: TAMMY MUSGROVE

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: GUILFORD VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 30

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 5th, 2021, at approximately 1700 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Westminster Barracks were notified of a family fight on Creamery Road in Guilford. Investigation determined that Tammy Musgrove had assaulted a household member. Musgrove was placed into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was released on conditions. Musgrove was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10-6-21 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-6-21 1230 HOURS

COURT: WINDHAM

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.