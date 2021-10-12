Article Library to Help Journalist and Reporters Find Background Checking Industry Intelligence and Research
We created our Article Library with the goal to be a comprehensive source of information for journalists, reporters, and researchers. Our Article Library is second to no other source on the Internet.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreemploymentDirectory.com’s Article Library has background checking benchmark & trend reports, studies and research to help journalist, reporters and researchers easily find in-depth information about background checking.
— W. Barry Nixon
This press release is for journalists, reporters, and researchers who are looking for definitive information about background checks. Many of the major background checking companies like First Advantage, Sterling, HireRight, Cisive, etc. publish their research in annual Trend, Benchmark Reports and Research Studies and we have them in our Article Library. In addition, our Background Screening Research, Trends and Benchmark Reports category include PreemploymentDirectory.com’s annual Employers Background Checking Practices survey results as well as HR.com’s and the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) annual background screening survey.
You will be hard-pressed to find another source that has this type and amount of information in one place.
W. Barry Nixon, Founder and Owner of PreemploymentDirectory.com, is a widely recognized expert on background screening is the co-author of the landmark book Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective, and a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security award by Security Magazine.
Mr. Nixon said, “We created our Article Library with the goal to be a comprehensive source of information for journalists, reporters, researchers, and employers who are looking for information on background screening. At this point, our Article Library is second to no other source on the Internet.”
Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening news and information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which houses an extensive Article Library, U.S.& International Resource Centers, Accreditation Resource Center, Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers and much more. The web site also includes a Background Screening Publications Center which houses many of our publications: The Background Buzz, The Global
William Barry Nixon
PreemploymentDirectory.com
+1 949-922-5374
wbnixon@preemploymentdirectory.com
