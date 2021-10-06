Electric Vehicle Motor Market Analysis Motor (Brushed DC Motor, Brushless DC Motor, and Hermetic Motor) by 2021-2028

Electric vehicle motor is an electromechanical device used to provide power to electric vehicles by converting electric energy into mechanical energy.

Electric vehicle motor is an electromechanical device used to provide power to electric vehicles by converting electric energy into mechanical energy. This phenomenon is achieved by the interaction of electric motors magnetic field and current. Electric vehicle motor comprises bearings, end bracket, frame, cooling frame, rotor, and stator. The electric vehicle motor market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in the number of electric vehicles, which is attributable to its advantages such as zero emission, low maintenance cost, high efficiency, and automated control. These motors are applicable in two-wheelers which are integrated with one or more than one electric motors; whereas passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are integrated with two or more than two electric motors depending on the size and application of vehicles.

Companies covered in this report study : Honda Motor ,Toyota Motor ,Tesla Motors,Ford Motor ,Nissan Motor ,Continental AG,Ametek Incorporation,Siemens AG,Baldor Electric Company,Allied Motion Technologie,ARC Systems Incorporation

The key factors that drive the electric vehicle motor market are growth in electric vehicle industry, and increase in government rules and regulations with respect to vehicular emission. However, high initial cost of electric motor, and high maintenance cost associated with electric motor restrain the market growth. Furthermore, irrespective of these challenges, the advancement in technologies, such as manufacturing of energy-efficient motors, is expected to boost the market growth in the near future. In addition, increase in government initiatives related to electric vehicles is expected to provide various opportunities for the market growth.

The market segmentation is based on type, vehicle type, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into alternate current (AC) motor, (synchronous AC motor and induction AC motor) and direct current (DC) motor (brushed DC motor, brushless DC motor, and hermetic motor). On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Key Segments:
Type
• Alternating Current (AC) Motor
o Synchronous AC Motor
o Induction AC Motor
• Direct Current (DC) Motor
o Brushed DC Motor
o Brushless DC Motor
o Hermetic Motor

Vehicle Type
• Two-wheelers
• Commercial Vehicles
• Passenger Cars

Key Benefits
• This report provides an extensive & quantitative analysis of the current and emerging market trends, future estimations, and dynamics in the electric vehicle motor market, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
• In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments from 2017 to 2023.
• Competitive intelligence of the industry helps to understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.