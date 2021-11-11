College Cricket League (CCL 2021) Successfully Organized by Eficens Systems in DFW Metroplex

CCL - 2 Eficens

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- College Cricket League 2021 for the Fall 2021( CCL Fall 2021) has taken place in the Dallas Metroplex region opening an opportunity for young college students to showcase their talent and love for the game. CCL 2021 was conducted from Sept, 29, 2021 - Oct, 1, 2021 with 16 college teams participating across United States.College Cricket League Conducted by EficensIT Solutions is supported by FieldsManager by providing a high touch concierge services for booking and getting access to Cricket Grounds locally here in Dallas. FieldsManager worked North Texas Cricket Association (NTCA), Local Parks and Recreation Managers to assists the organizers from Eficens Systems in finding the Cricket Fields to conduct the games. Fields Manager identifies the love for the Cricket in North American region and aims to build an organic relationship among the players, teams and hosts of cricket fields ultimately contributing to the growth of the sport.Students from 16 colleges formed teams competed for the inaugural inter-collegiate cricket tournament. The teams were divided into 4 groups, https://www.cricketleague-ccl.com/ . The event took place at Sandy lake Cricket Ground, Trammel Crow Park (DFW Cricket Ground) and Garland Cricket Grounds. The event ended on Oct 1st, 2021 with team from UMKC Roos and UTA Maverick11 as Joint Winners as Rain Impacted the Finals."Tournaments like CCL build athleticism, leadership and a strong network of friends and relationships that will help students launch and build rewarding careers", Said Ramu Venigandla, CEO of EficiensIT Solutions. "We are overwhelmed by the participation this fall and hope to make it larger next year. We could not have had such a successful event without the support of FieldsManager, they made it easy for us to get fields so freed up our time to focus on Student and conducting tournament".About EficensIT SystemsEficensIT, based out of Atlanta, GA, is a product and solutions company. We are curious and eager to build products which solve problems. We spend time in white boarding to analyze the product and enforcing strategy to bring the product into reality. We just don't build products, we also give arsenal of tools around it. We specialize in building distributed solutions which are highly scalable, available and performant. We share our journey of cloud native and modernization throughout the cycle of software development. We understand that technological landscape has been changing rapidly, we specialize in handling change and embracing it. We utilize our expertise, assets and mainly data to create solid and incremental plans to be ready for future. We are driven with realistic goals and expectations. We at eficens just dont talk technology, we are hands on with it with over 1,000+ employees across the United States, Canada, and India.About College Cricket League (CCL)College Cricket League (CCL) is extremely committed in building the cricket community from student level and introducing them to the major cricket leagues across USA. CCL is a nonprofit organization with mission to foster cricket as a mainstream modern sport and empower all players inclusively to enjoy the league games responsibly through an established robust league framework and sports stewardship in partnership with the multiple cities, parks, and recreation officials in regions across USA. CCL is responsible for management and development of exciting, modern, and digitalized Cricket in USA. It is the first-ever cricket league in USA to be conducted, inviting students from the universities all over USA. CCL has the potential to grow by size as well as thought leadership and change catalyst. CCL maintains direct relationship with 15+ universities, Student bodies with 300 active cricketers and conducts 30+ matches every league edition. This event will involve almost all students in all universities according to their interest and love in Cricket.For more information on CCL, please contact:Benarji Gundu, Phone: (479) 876-9144, Email: info@cricketleague-ccl.com, Address: 9155 Sterling St #130, Irving, TX 75063.About FieldsManagerFieldsManager is a Schedule and Slot Management Solution for Sports Fields, Grounds, and Facilities. It helps Clubs, Sports Facility Managers, Parks & Recreation administrator to increase revenue and utilization of Park Assets. Sports facilities & Gyms use FieldsManager to lower customer acquisition costs and improve CSAT. FieldsManager assists administrators to simplify reservations process by aiding to manage slots/schedules, assign slot to users, collect revenue, automatically notify user through SMS/Email. Your patrons, teams can now conveniently make Field, Ground, Court reservations right from Home, Office or Mobile Phone!

