Soccer Enthusiast Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, Discusses Lifelong Love for the Sport

Soccer Enthusiast Cory R. Cole of Brielle, NJ, Discussed Lifelong Love for the SportBRIELLA, NJ, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cory R. Cole of Brielle NJ, a successful entrepreneur and graduate of Rutgers University, has one great love in life; his love for the game of soccer. Cole, the owner of assisted living facilities and resident of Brielle, NJ, is one of the area experts on the game and one of its biggest enthusiasts.
Beginning at an early age, Cory’s passion for the game of soccer continued through his youth and participation in various local youth leagues. He continued to nurture his passion for being on the “pitch” (a term used to describe the field or playing surface) while attending Rutgers.
Cory R Cole of Brielle NJ Supports the Premier League and La Liga
His enthusiasm for the sport is fueled by his avid support for Manchester United of the Premier League and Barcelona of La Liga. These teams, perennial powerhouse clubs, embody the work ethic and winning spirit he brings to his own life. “Soccer has been an important part of my life. I grew up with the game and believe the spirit of competition propelled me to excel in school, get accepted at Rutgers, and become successful as a business owner,” said Cole in a recent interview.
Manchester United is one of the most popular sports franchises in the world. Founded in 1878 and nicknamed the Red Devils, Manchester United has won a total of 20 Premier League titles and an additional three European Cup titles. The team boasts supporters around the world, including Cory R. Cole, who is one of the team’s 75 million worldwide fans.
As the Red Devils, Barcelona has been a consistent winner in the La Liga match play. Those who are enthusiasts of the Barcelona “Barca,” known as “Blaugranes,” cheer the success of the club. Barcelona is the owner of 26 La Liga championships, the most of any Spanish soccer club. Barcelona is also the owner of seven European Cup titles.
Parallels Between Cory R Cole of Brielle NJ, and the Success of Manchester and Barcelona
It is no surprise Cole is a huge supporter of Manchester United and Barcelona. These sports teams, together, are the most valuable organizations in the world. They are emblematic of sustained success over time. He believes it is a model everyone should strive to emulate. It is not hard to see how his support of Manchester and Barcelona mirrors his own success in business and life.
Winning on the pitch requires teamwork, commitment, skill, and some luck. Cole employs all these attributes and more in all his entrepreneurial pursuits. Whether investing in promising real estate projects or providing assisted living services, he has translated his love for soccer into personal success in life.
Additional Interests
Cory R. Cole of Brielle NJ in addition to his work with the elderly through the operation of his assisted living facilities has varied interests away from soccer. He is an avid scuba diver and loves to snorkel every opportunity he gets. He spends a lot of time in Cape May, NJ, which lies at the convergence of the Delaware River and the Atlantic Ocean. He also enjoys restoring classic automobiles and devotes his time to rehabilitating old homes.
