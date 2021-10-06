Waste Management Equipment Market Demand, Trend, Growth Opportunities, 2020–2027

The factors such as increase in urban population, surge in residential and non-residential construction, and rise in environmental awareness drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The waste management equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in urban population, surge in amount of waste generated, and stringent government regulations. However, huge initial capital investment and lack of awareness regarding sustainable waste management practices in developing countries are anticipated to hinder the growth of the waste management equipment market.The global waste management equipment market size was $45,756.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The global waste management equipment market is expected to grow, owing to increase in the urban population globally and stringent government regulations toward environmental safety. In addition, increase in the amount of waste generated in municipal and industrial sectors is projected to garner to the growth of the market.Key Market PlayersRecycling Equipment Manufacturing, IncCP Manufacturing, IncDover CorporationMorita Holding CorporationTomra Systems ASAWastequip, LLCBlue GroupKK Balers LtdShred-Tech CorporationMcNeilus TruckManufacturing, Inc.

Key Market SegmentationBy Product TypeWaste Disposal EquipmentDumpstersCompactorsTrucksOthersWaste Recycling & Sorting EquipmentConveyor SystemsScreenersShreddersOthersBy Waste TypeHazardous WasteNon-hazardous WasteBy ApplicationIndustrial WasteMunicipal WasteOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA