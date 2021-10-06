Waste Management Equipment Market Demand, Trend, Growth Opportunities, 2020–2027

The factors such as increase in urban population, surge in residential and non-residential construction, and rise in environmental awareness drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The waste management equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in urban population, surge in amount of waste generated, and stringent government regulations. However, huge initial capital investment and lack of awareness regarding sustainable waste management practices in developing countries are anticipated to hinder the growth of the waste management equipment market.

The global waste management equipment market size was $45,756.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The global waste management equipment market is expected to grow, owing to increase in the urban population globally and stringent government regulations toward environmental safety. In addition, increase in the amount of waste generated in municipal and industrial sectors is projected to garner to the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc
CP Manufacturing, Inc
Dover Corporation
Morita Holding Corporation
Tomra Systems ASA
Wastequip, LLC
Blue Group
KK Balers Ltd
Shred-Tech Corporation
McNeilus Truck
Manufacturing, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Waste Disposal Equipment
Dumpsters
Compactors
Trucks
Others
Waste Recycling & Sorting Equipment
Conveyor Systems
Screeners
Shredders
Others

By Waste Type

Hazardous Waste
Non-hazardous Waste

By Application

Industrial Waste
Municipal Waste
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

