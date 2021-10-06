Construction Drone Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027
Rise in demand for construction drones can be attributed to the rapid development of the construction industry across the globePORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security. Construction drones are increasingly being used for applications such surveying lands, geographical mapping, and inspection of infrastructure due to the advantages such as real-time data acquisition, accurate image capturing, and accessibility to hazardous areas.
The global construction drone market size was valued at $4,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,968.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Exponential population growth coupled with rapid urbanization has resulted in increase in residential and nonresidential construction activities in the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, Russia, India, China, and Brazil. For instance, in August 2020, Statistics Canada, a national statistical agency of Canada, released a report on economy of Canada.
Key Market Players
3D Robotics, Inc.
AeroVironment, Inc.
DJI
FLIR Systems, Inc.
Insitu, Inc.
Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.
Parrot Drones
PrecisionHawk
Trimble Inc.
Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Acquisition
Key Market Segmentation
By Type
Fixed Wing Drone
Rotary Wing Drone
By Application
Surveying Land
Infrastructure Inspection
Security & surveillance
Others
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
