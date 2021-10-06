Construction Drone Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027

Rise in demand for construction drones can be attributed to the rapid development of the construction industry across the globe

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security. Construction drones are increasingly being used for applications such surveying lands, geographical mapping, and inspection of infrastructure due to the advantages such as real-time data acquisition, accurate image capturing, and accessibility to hazardous areas.The global construction drone market size was valued at $4,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,968.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. Exponential population growth coupled with rapid urbanization has resulted in increase in residential and nonresidential construction activities in the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, Russia, India, China, and Brazil. Key Market Players3D Robotics, Inc.AeroVironment, Inc.DJIFLIR Systems, Inc.Insitu, Inc.Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.Parrot DronesPrecisionHawkTrimble Inc.Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Key Market SegmentationBy TypeFixed Wing DroneRotary Wing DroneBy ApplicationSurveying LandInfrastructure InspectionSecurity & surveillanceOthersBy End-UserResidentialCommercialIndustrialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA