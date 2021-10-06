Construction Drone Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027

Rise in demand for construction drones can be attributed to the rapid development of the construction industry across the globe

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security. Construction drones are increasingly being used for applications such surveying lands, geographical mapping, and inspection of infrastructure due to the advantages such as real-time data acquisition, accurate image capturing, and accessibility to hazardous areas.

The global construction drone market size was valued at $4,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,968.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6612

Exponential population growth coupled with rapid urbanization has resulted in increase in residential and nonresidential construction activities in the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, Russia, India, China, and Brazil. For instance, in August 2020, Statistics Canada, a national statistical agency of Canada, released a report on economy of Canada.

Key Market Players

3D Robotics, Inc.
AeroVironment, Inc.
DJI
FLIR Systems, Inc.
Insitu, Inc.
Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.
Parrot Drones
PrecisionHawk
Trimble Inc.
Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Acquisition

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6612

Key Market Segmentation

By Type

Fixed Wing Drone
Rotary Wing Drone

By Application

Surveying Land
Infrastructure Inspection
Security & surveillance
Others

By End-User

Residential
Commercial
Industrial

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6612

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Construction Drone Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Bridge Construction Market Growth Opportunity & Global Industry Analysis, 2020–2027
Waste Management Equipment Market Demand, Trend, Growth Opportunities, 2020–2027
IoT in Construction Market Projected to Reach $19,039.8 Million in 2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis
View All Stories From This Author