Kuker-Ranken “PRECISION TAKES FLIGHT” Roadshow Announced

KR Drone Roadshow 2021 Microdrones Flight with KR Autel RTK with Emlid GNSS Receiver

The drone roadshow is an opportunity to showcase KR's partners & their solutions for drone workflows. FREE seminar & field demos. Drones: What You NEED to Know!

The goal is to showcase the KR drone product lineup to our customers out in the field. It's an opportunity to demonstrate how drones save time, money, and are able to operate in challenging areas.” — Douglas Spotted Eagle, Chief Strategy Officer/Robotics at Kuker-Ranken

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuker-Ranken (KR) today announces a hands-on, UAS/drone-focused roadshow directed to the AEC, Survey, Civil Engineering, and Public Safety industries.

With stops in Las Vegas NV, St. George UT, Salt Lake City UT, Boise ID, Portland OR, Tacoma WA, Spokane WA, and Seattle WA, attendees will have opportunity to observe drones in-flight, fly a drone themselves, see how data is safely and rapidly collected, and have opportunity to see many software workflows pertaining to Public Safety, AEC, GIS, and Survey workflows with a multitude of deliverable formats to be seen. Attendees will receive a thumbdrive with datasets for their own evaluation and software toolsets. The datasets are collected from Autel, DJI, and Microdrones products in both RGB and LiDAR outputs.

“We are very excited to bring the Kuker-Ranken product lineup to our customers out in the field, and to have opportunity to demonstrate how drones save time, money, provide safety buffers, act as force multipliers, and are able to operate in areas not friendly to human foot traffic.” said Douglas Spotted Eagle, Chief Strategy Officer/Robotics at Kuker-Ranken. “We’ll not only have the aircraft, but we’re also bringing the Kuker-Ranken/Sundance Media Group Mobile Aerial Operations Center to these cities, enabling the industry to see how rapidly data may be planned, captured, processed, and delivered regardless of environment.”

Autel Robotics, Microdrones, Emlid GPS, DT Research, Leica, Sundance Media Group, FoxFury, and Pix4D are all part of the Kuker-Ranken Roadshow, and their products will be available for hands-on evaluation, along with Kuker-Ranken, Emlid, Sundance Media Group, and MicroDrones employees available to provide information and answer questions. Attendees will have an opportunity to win an Autel EVO II series aircraft to be drawn for at the close of the roadshow tour.

“With the challenges of the past year, and upcoming changes in infrastructure priority, we wanted to get information out to our customers, while also providing a fun, informational experience away from the jobsite so that our customers can observe and understand new technologies in a new way,” said Bob Lycke, President of Kuker-Ranken, “understanding how our product lineup, training, and the KR 100% Support Promise are available to provide precision, accuracy, speed to deliverable, and opportunities are available to them.”

The roadshow is a no-cost event, and anyone involved in commercial UAS/drone operations may register for this event. An added roadshow benefit is Sundance Media Group will provide no-cost Part 107 training to any organization purchasing any drone product during the roadshow/tour. Registration is required for each event. For registration, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/KR2021_Roadshow

More about Kuker-Ranken (KR) Incorporated

(KR) has been a provider of Architectural, Engineering, Construction, Survey Equipment and Supplies Since 1928. We are Authorized Dealers for numerous companies such as: Leica-Geosystems, Hewlett-Packard, Oce', Dietzgen, DJI, Autel, Microdrones, Emlid, and other precision products. With seven stores across the western USA, we have a large inventory available for same or next day delivery as well as UPS for customers outside of our delivery area. KR is proud to be able to deliver precision products nationwide reach including robotics products, software, and training, KR is able to offer total solutions in the precision, accuracy, and measurement verticals.

For more: www.KukerRanken.com

Questions, please contact David Thomas: dthomas@krinc.net

David Thomas

Kuker-Ranken

+1 425-771-7776

More about Sundance Media Group

Sundance Media Group (SMG), have been producing training for trade events, public safety organizations, and private individuals for over 27 years. Over the first decade and a half, SMG’s area of focus has been audio, video and software applications for production and post-production. Today SMG serves as a consultant within the sUAS industry, offering training and speaking engagements on sUAS topics ranging from: sUAS cinematography, commercial and infrastructural sUAS applications, Public Safety applications, sUAS risk management, night sUAS flight, aerial security systems, and 107 training to ensure pilots clearly understand the FAA laws. Our instructors have undergone FITS training and have taught, presented workshops and participated in panels, conferences, and private instruction events worldwide. SMG assists in standing up sUAS programs for corporations and public safety agencies with services ranging from creation of policy documents to operational standards, and vertically-focused practical instruction.

Jennifer Pidgen

+1 702-570-1961

jennifer@sundancemediagroup.com