Microprocessor Market Size to Worth Around US$ 113 Bn by 2030

The microprocessor market size is expected to be worth around USD 113 billion by 2030 from at USD 83.90 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Announced Report on “Microprocessor Market (By Technology: CISC, RISC, ASIC, Superscalar, DSP; By Application: Smartphones, Personal Computers, Servers, Tablets, Embedded Devices, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2021 – 2030”.



A microprocessor is a computer processor that combines data processing logic and control on a single integrated circuit (IC) or a small number of ICs. The arithmetic, logic, and control circuitry required to accomplish the duties of a computer's central processing unit are contained in the microprocessor.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1287

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Growing demand of smartphones

Increasing embedded microprocessors in the healthcare electronics sector

Technological advancement leads to the market growth

High research and development investment

Growing per capita healthcare spending





Scope of the Microprocessor Market Report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 113 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 4.36% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Technology Type, Application Type Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World Companies Mentioned Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited, SK Hynix Inc., Intel Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Broadcom Inc., Samsung Group, Micron Technology, Inc., Sony Corporation, Nvidia Corporation

Report Highlights

Based on technology, the reduced instruction set microprocessor (RISC) segment led the global microprocessor market with remarkable revenue share 30% in 2020. The reduced chip complexity is the major factor which is fueling this segment growth. The ASIC segment is expanding the fastest growing in the forecast period.

By application, the personal computer (PC) segment is the most prominent segment in the market which contributed share of 41% in 2020. The server’s segment is expected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period.

In 2020, the Asia Pacific held the largest share 55% in the market due to the rising penetration of smartphones and other electronics.

North America has the remarkable share in the market due to the presence of market leaders in U.S. and Canada.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1287

Click here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Market Dynamics

Driver

The increasing demand of smartphones at the global level is the one of the factors for the growth of microprocessor. The factors such as change in the lifestyle of consumers, rising disposable income increases the probability of consumer spending on media, entertainment, and networking and mobile communication; leading to higher potential sales of smartphones. There is a need of smartphone with the faster operation which can be used for the gaming, entertainment and other official work. The smartphone speed is directly proportional to the microprocessors used in the smartphone. Thus, the increasing sales of smartphones will drive the microprocessors market.

Restraint

Over the last few years, the adoption of smartphones and tablets has had an influence on PC demand. Microprocessor and GPU market growth has been impacted by the portability and performance offered by new generation smartphones and tablets.

When compared to processors and GPUs used in smartphones and tablets, PC processors and GPUs are frequently more expensive. Desktop PCs are experiencing the steepest decline in the PC category, as more users opt for portable devices for day-to-day tasks. Furthermore, because PCs have a lengthy lifecycle and cannot be replaced in a short period of time, there is a growth in overall demand for the PC industry.

Related Reports

Opportunity

A rise in demand for AI and deep learning-based applications, such as supercomputers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deep learning training and inference systems are in high demand across a wide range of industries, from automated driving to electrical products to industrial automation. Deep learning is utilized in smart devices like smart speakers and smart TVs for voice translation and automated hearing. To give results, these devices adjust to the surrounding speech and comprehend user preferences. The finance and banking industry is another industry that has seen a lot of AI-based application adoption in recent years.

For bitcoin mining, the fast-growing cryptocurrency business employs high-performance AI processors. By using NLP techniques, finance organizations deploy AI chatbots to provide self-help client services. The deployment of supercomputers is quickly increasing among research businesses, institutions, and governments around the world as the number of COVID-19 cases grows. These supercomputers use high-performance AI processors and GPU accelerators to aid in the development of COVID-19 viral vaccines and therapeutics.

Challenges

A significant rise in microprocessor energy consumption in wireless networks has been identified as a major threat to environmental protection and long-term growth. The demand for worldwide data access has risen dramatically as a result of access to high-speed internet supplied by next-generation wireless networks and increased smartphone usage, driving a dramatic expansion of network infrastructures and escalating energy demand. To overcome these challenges, wireless network service providers and chip manufacturers have made green evolution a top goal.

Browse more Semiconductor and Electronic Industry Research Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/semiconductor-and-electronic

Recent Developments

For instance, Intel released 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics for thin laptops in September 2010 to provide 2.7x quicker content production, more than 20% faster office productivity, and more than 2x faster gaming and streaming.

Qualcomm introduced three new Snapdragon processors in January 2020: the 720G, 662, and 460. The new CPUs support dual-frequency (L1 and L5) GNSS for increased location positioning accuracy and resilience, as well as Indian Constellation navigation (NavIC). The processors support high-speed 4G connectivity and come with built-in Bluetooth 5.1 and WIFI 6 technologies, allowing for quick and seamless connectivity while conserving battery. In 2019,

In Dec 2019, the American IT and microprocessors business Intel Corporation acquired Habana Labs Ltd, an Israeli AI chip processor for USD 2 billion. Intel Corporation planned to broaden its artificial intelligence portfolio and boost its AI chip market with this acquisition.





The key players operating in the microprocessor market are Qualcomm Technologies, Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited, SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Samsung Group, Sony Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc.

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1287

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R



