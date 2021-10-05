BLUSKY ANNOUNCES CLAYS FOR KIDS EVENT TO SUPPORT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF METRO ATLANTA
The funds raised during BluSky’s annual event will support the mission of the Boys & Girls Club to build great futures through quality programs and services.CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is proud to announce its upcoming event supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta through its popular Clays for Kids fundraiser on November 11, 2021. The sporting clay tournament is an annual event hosted in areas throughout the country in conjunction with BluSky’s other signature community service initiatives.
The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta seeks to provide youth with enrichment and programming in a safe and engaging environment. By inspiring and empowering youth, ages 6-18, to achieve and reach their potential, the organization is changing lives and futures.
BluSky CEO, Kent Stemper says of the partnership, “Our commitment to making communities better has found a positive, impactful collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs. We consider it a blessing to support the work they do for the Atlanta Metro community and communities across the United States.”
Through its Clays for Kids events across the country, BluSky has collectively raised over $650,000, and they are eager to announce the results of their upcoming efforts. Registration is still open for those wishing to participate and support the Atlanta community.
BluSky provides restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services to commercial, industrial, governmental, residential, and multifamily projects across the United State and Puerto Rico. BluSky values excellence, teamwork, innovation, empathy, integrity, passion, and fun.
