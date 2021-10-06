The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Announces New Spa Leadership for both its Luxury Concepts

Opened in February of 2020, Solaya Spa & Salon offers sweeping views of the bustling Highland Village and provides hair, massage, makeup, and nail services in its light-filled upscale location.

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa welcomes Shana Ominsky as the new Spa Director for Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa and Salon. Ominsky brings more than 20 years of luxury spa experience to the role.