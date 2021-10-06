The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Announces New Spa Leadership for both its Luxury Concepts
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa welcomes Shana Ominsky as the new Spa Director for Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa and Salon. Ominsky brings more than 20 years of luxury spa experience to the role, including key positions at several of the most renowned five-star resorts in the country.
The Californian native is thrilled to be joining the team at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. "I've worked with hundreds of therapists and hospitality professionals, and I can truly say that the team at both Houstonian Spa concepts are some of the best in the industry," says Ominsky. "I look forward to adding my knowledge and experience to the renowned Houstonian culture to make Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa & Salon two of the best spas in the country."
In her new role as Spa Director, Ominksy will oversee day-to-day operations, the guest experience, and retail design and display at both Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa & Salon. Trellis Spa recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation, adding 9,500 square feet, making it the largest luxury spa in Texas. In addition to 47 bespoke spa services, a retail boutique, and an onsite restaurant, Trellis offers a Soaking Pools & Garden experience, giving clients the ultimate in indoor/outdoor relaxation. Opened in February of 2020, Solaya Spa & Salon offers sweeping views of the bustling Highland Village and is full of art and stunning decor. Like its sister spa, Solaya Spa & Salon offers hair, massage, makeup, and nail services in its light-filled upscale location.
"Trellis Spa encompasses a variety of experiences unique to the Houston market," says Ominsky. "Clients can enjoy a relaxing day of pampering, followed by a beautiful water experience and delicious spa cuisine. Or they can opt for a more luxury urban experience at Solaya Spa & Salon. Each space caters to an elegant clientele, and I am thrilled to be a part of both exceptional destinations."
With many years in the spa industry, Ominsky previously held the position of executive spa director at Spa Montage Deer Valley, rated "number one spa in the world" by Harper's Bazaar. Before Spa Montage Deer Valley, Ominsky was the spa director at The Claremont Resort and Spa, Bacara Resort and Spa, and Barton Creek Resort and Spa, where she oversaw club, spa, and retail renovations.
