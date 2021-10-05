Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on IATSE strike vote

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued a statement following the members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees voting to authorize a strike amid their ongoing workplace and wage negotiations:

“New Mexico’s thriving film and television industry is driven by the nation’s best and hardest-working crew base. The women and men of IATSE 480 make the magic happen; they are the heart and soul of every production that is filmed here, and they are one of the key reasons that productions and production companies that choose New Mexico come back and choose New Mexico again and again. I stand with workers who seek dignity and safety in their workplaces and the assurance of a living wage – the kind of wage that allows someone who works a full day and a full week, or beyond, to lead a happy and healthy life. I extend my support to the members of IATSE 480 in their negotiation with industry management, and I hope for a productive dialogue with a swift and satisfying resolution. A partnership built on mutual respect is essential for this industry and every other, as workers and industry leaders re-envision what work looks like in 2021 and beyond. New Mexico is a proud pro-union state, and we will always stand with workers seeking to improve the conditions of their employment and who fight for the collective benefit of their colleagues.”