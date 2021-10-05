Submit Release
Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion to Stop Face­book from Exploit­ing Children

In a letter to the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a coalition of 52 attorneys general to express strong support for the hearings being conducted by the subcommittee on Facebook’s disastrous plans to increase user engagement by targeting our nation’s youth. Aside from exposing children to obvious risks of exploitation, this form of social media has been shown to cause serious mental health problems in children.  

Attorney General Paxton joined a letter earlier this year urging the social media giant to stop plans to make an Instagram platform targeted at children under 13, asking them to think of the health and well-being of children over the potential of an increase in their pocketbooks.  

Read the full letter here.

