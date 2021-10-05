DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published October 5, 2021)

Join this webinar on bird hunting with a pointing dog Anyone curious about hunting upland birds with a pointing dog is invited to join a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webinar at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The webinar will include tips on the training required for both an owner and a dog to become a team in the field. The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in CWD management and control zones Deer carcass movement restrictions are in place for state licensed hunters in chronic wasting disease (CWD) management and control zones, which are located in southeastern and north-central Minnesota and the south metro area. Whole deer carcasses cannot leave these zones until a “not detected” test result is received.

If hunters do not submit their deer for sampling, or want to transport it outside the zones before getting a test result, they must debone or quarter their deer, properly disposing of the head and spinal column inside the zones. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provides dumpsters for hunters to use within CWD management and control zones to help facilitate carcass disposal in these areas.

These restrictions are part of a comprehensive strategy to keep Minnesota’s deer, elk and moose healthy by limiting the spread of disease. No carcass movement restrictions are in place in CWD surveillance areas. Detailed information is available on the DNR website.

Cisco and whitefish sport netting to open on northern lakes Recreational netting for cisco, also referred to as tullibee, and whitefish is open this fall on designated lakes. Whitefish and cisco sport netting is open to Minnesota residents only. About 700 Minnesotans participate each year. Netting schedules are based on expected water temperatures. As the water temperature cools, game fish head to deeper water while cisco and whitefish come to shallow water for fall spawning.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows netting when there is little chance that fish other than cisco and whitefish will be caught. Game fish incidentally taken in nets must be returned to the water immediately. Complete regulations, including designated lakes, netting schedules and requirements related to use of gear and invasive species, are available on the DNR website.