Realauction.com Hosting Multiple Online Tax Lien Sales for Colorado Counties
Multiple Sales Running Through November, 2021COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realauction.com is pleased to announce the online tax lien sales which they are hosting for the 2021 Colorado Tax Lien Sales season. A list of counties, along with the dates their sites open, are as follows:
Adams County, CO - 11/5/21
Arapahoe County, CO - 10/6/21
Archuleta County, CO - 10/1/21
City and County of Denver, CO - 10/18/21
Eagle County, CO - 10/14/21
Garfield County, CO - 9/24/21
La Plata County, CO - 9/29/21
Mesa County, CO - 9/27/21
Pitkin County, CO - 10/8/21
Routt County, CO - 10/1/21
Summit County, CO - 10/13/21
Weld County, CO - 10/1/21
For actual county websites, rules and important deadlines please visit the Realauction.com corporate website at www.realauction.com.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 350 counties in 11 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
