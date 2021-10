Realauction.com Hosting Multiple Online Tax Lien Sales for Colorado Counties

Multiple Sales Running Through November, 2021

COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realauction.com is pleased to announce the online tax lien sales which they are hosting for the 2021 Colorado Tax Lien Sales season. A list of counties, along with the dates their sites open, are as follows:Adams County, CO - 11/5/21Arapahoe County, CO - 10/6/21Archuleta County, CO - 10/1/21City and County of Denver, CO - 10/18/21Eagle County, CO - 10/14/21Garfield County, CO - 9/24/21La Plata County, CO - 9/29/21Mesa County, CO - 9/27/21Pitkin County, CO - 10/8/21Routt County, CO - 10/1/21Summit County, CO - 10/13/21Weld County, CO - 10/1/21For actual county websites, rules and important deadlines please visit the Realauction.com corporate website at www.realauction.com For more information on Realauction.com, please see below.About Realauction.comRealauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 350 counties in 11 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com , or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.