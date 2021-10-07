The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap by Dr. Cass Ingram Now Available

Dr. Cass Ingram - The Wilderness Doctor Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap Northern White PIne Tree

Dr. Cass Ingram announces his pocketbook "The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap" that supports all body systems including the immune system.

Of major importance is the fact that this pollen, in particular, offers antioxidant, antibacterial, antiviral, liver-protective, and anti-cancer actions, all in one.” — Dr. Cass Ingram