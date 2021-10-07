The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap by Dr. Cass Ingram Now Available
Dr. Cass Ingram announces his pocketbook "The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap" that supports all body systems including the immune system.
Of major importance is the fact that this pollen, in particular, offers antioxidant, antibacterial, antiviral, liver-protective, and anti-cancer actions, all in one.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cass Ingram’s new book, "The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap", educates the reader on the immense value of pine pollen and the surprising number of ways it can support all of the human body systems including the vitally important immune system. He informs readers on what to look for in the pollen, names the most nutrient-rich types of pine, and outlines the multiple ways it can be used to revive and regenerate one’s health The book is now available at www.cassingram.com.
— Dr. Cass Ingram
Called nature’s superfood, pine is rich in a stunning array of nutrients including is antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, amino acids, fatty acids, SOD (Superoxide Dismatase), enzymes, co-enzymes, nucleic acids, flavonoids, plant-based hormones, and more. The sap and needles, which are best made into a tea, are also medicinal.
Containing over 200 different micro-nutrients, pine’s sophisticated substance has a myriad of uses including supporting the immune system, reversing fatigue, reduction of rheumatic pain, eliminating impotence, enhancement of skin health, improving neurological function, improving fertility, toning of intestinal tract walls as well as stomach, increasing intestinal cell wall health, strengthening of the heart and arteries, increasing muscular strength and weight reduction. Many cultures use it for its anti-aging properties as well. This is true for the needle tea, which is a tonic for long life.
Dr. Ingram’s new book goes into the ways nutrient-dense pine can support today’s critical need for a strong, healthy immune system to help protect one from infectious diseases, viruses, and the flu, as well as reduce the risk of allergies and autoimmune diseases.
“No doubt, with all its components, the pine tree is an enormous blessing for humankind. Whether the needles, pollen, cones, sap (that is resin) or bark, pine truly is a food and medicine for all people and at every age,” said Dr. Cass Ingram, author, and nutritional physician. “Of major importance is the fact that this pollen, in particular, offers antioxidant, antibacterial, antiviral, liver-protective, and anti-cancer actions, all in one. It has been demonstrated to provide significant cardio-protective effects, which is crucial.”
There is much historic precedence on the uses of pine pollen and sap, going back 2000 years in China up until its use by the Native American Indians and early settlers.
The compounds found in wild pine are among those rare natural complexes that act to revive and rejuvenate body function. When looking for sources of pine pollen, sap, and needles, it is important that the pine is wild, raw, and comes from an unpolluted environment.
There are multiple ways to use pine pollen to enjoy its nutrients and powerful benefits. Look for a special kind of formula of pine pollen emulsified in black seed oil.
For more information about Dr. Ingram and to order "The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap" visit www.cassingram.com or call 800-295-3737.
About the Author Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). He is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal spice extracts. The author of more than 20 books on natural healing including "The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap," he has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
