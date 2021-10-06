Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,596 in the last 365 days.

MSP GURU Announces Rebrand as Nimble

Nimble Global Advisory Services

David Ballew, Founder & CEO

MSP GURU announces rebrand as Nimble, an industry leader in global advisory services for talent acquisition innovation.

Nearly three years since we started our vision and every day I am humbled by our success - thank you!”
— David Ballew, Founder & CEO
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebranding: A Letter from Our Founder & CEO

To Our Valued Clients and Partners

As many of you may already be aware, MSP GURU has begun rebranding. The new Nimble better reflects who we are, as a leading global advisory services organisation. Nimble was born by means of an exhaustive 10-month effort including everything from industry and competitive analyses, marketing planning and extensive surveying, designed to capture the 'voice of the client'.

Why rebranding? Why now? About a year ago, our leadership team met to discuss how to continue to support evolving client expectations. The emergence of corporate giants has changed what 'providing exceptional service' truly means. Our stratagem started with asking our valued clients and prospects what they wanted from their consulting partners. From there, it evolved into a larger-scale examination of our company, our industry, and the new post-pandemic global economy - all to effectively support and communicate our capabilities to assist / forward our client's evolving needs. We were excited to find that we already had provided what many clients told us they wanted, and we had the competency to provide. We only needed to communicate that better, which we hope and believe we are doing now.

What makes Nimble different from other consulting firms and industry affiliate groups? We identify ourselves as an agile team of Real People with Real Feelings delivering Real Innovation. Our primary focus is on supporting our client's key performance measures and company objectives, often including sustainability efforts, fulfilment throughput, global expansion, and the creation of new products/services. Nimble successfully supports those efforts. Please explore our website to see what we do every day, knowing that a new Nimble website is moving closer to production with more exciting content on the way! See for yourself.

Our team includes many highly talented people. From Agile and Lean to Six Sigma and senior executive professionals who have lived and breathed talent acquisition throughout their careers - our Real People are what separates us from all others.

I would like to close by thanking all our clients and partners for their continued business and support. Nimble would not be recognised as a leader in global advisory services without you. We look forward to working together, side-by-side, to help you reach your corporate objectives. I welcome any feedback you may have. Please feel free to contact me direct at david@nimbleglobal.com.

David Ballew
Founder/CEO
Nimble – Global Advisory Services
Real People. Real Feelings. Real Innovation.
www.nimbleglobal.com

Sue Copping, Media Contact
Nimble - Global Advisory Services
+44 20 3966 0043
sue@nimbleglobal.com

You just read:

MSP GURU Announces Rebrand as Nimble

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.