MSP GURU Announces Rebrand as Nimble
MSP GURU announces rebrand as Nimble, an industry leader in global advisory services for talent acquisition innovation.
Nearly three years since we started our vision and every day I am humbled by our success - thank you!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebranding: A Letter from Our Founder & CEO
— David Ballew, Founder & CEO
To Our Valued Clients and Partners
As many of you may already be aware, MSP GURU has begun rebranding. The new Nimble better reflects who we are, as a leading global advisory services organisation. Nimble was born by means of an exhaustive 10-month effort including everything from industry and competitive analyses, marketing planning and extensive surveying, designed to capture the 'voice of the client'.
Why rebranding? Why now? About a year ago, our leadership team met to discuss how to continue to support evolving client expectations. The emergence of corporate giants has changed what 'providing exceptional service' truly means. Our stratagem started with asking our valued clients and prospects what they wanted from their consulting partners. From there, it evolved into a larger-scale examination of our company, our industry, and the new post-pandemic global economy - all to effectively support and communicate our capabilities to assist / forward our client's evolving needs. We were excited to find that we already had provided what many clients told us they wanted, and we had the competency to provide. We only needed to communicate that better, which we hope and believe we are doing now.
What makes Nimble different from other consulting firms and industry affiliate groups? We identify ourselves as an agile team of Real People with Real Feelings delivering Real Innovation. Our primary focus is on supporting our client's key performance measures and company objectives, often including sustainability efforts, fulfilment throughput, global expansion, and the creation of new products/services. Nimble successfully supports those efforts. Please explore our website to see what we do every day, knowing that a new Nimble website is moving closer to production with more exciting content on the way! See for yourself.
Our team includes many highly talented people. From Agile and Lean to Six Sigma and senior executive professionals who have lived and breathed talent acquisition throughout their careers - our Real People are what separates us from all others.
I would like to close by thanking all our clients and partners for their continued business and support. Nimble would not be recognised as a leader in global advisory services without you. We look forward to working together, side-by-side, to help you reach your corporate objectives. I welcome any feedback you may have. Please feel free to contact me direct at david@nimbleglobal.com.
David Ballew
Founder/CEO
Nimble – Global Advisory Services
Real People. Real Feelings. Real Innovation.
www.nimbleglobal.com
