Management and Strategy Institute announces October winners of Continuous Improvement Award
The Management and Strategy Institute announces the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for October 2021DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MSIcertified.com) is pleased to announce the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award. The Continuous Improvement Awards are issued to individuals that show dedication to process improvement and continuous innovation. To be eligible, they must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, quality management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award.
Winners of the Continuous Improvement Professional Award for October 2021:
- André Rebelo
- Geethapriya Kumaraguru
- Jerrold Irvin
- Rich Herman
- Roxie Thorburn
- Jasmin Gary
- Linsay Adkins
About the Management and Strategy Institute
The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is a trade association dedicated to representing the needs of process improvement professionals. With over 300,000 members and certification alumni, MSI represents professionals in every industry with members in all 50 states and 34 countries.
MSI provides professionals with career development and credentialing opportunities while fostering an environment of continuous improvement within organizations. They specialize in Six Sigma certification; however, they have a complete line of process improvement certifications.
