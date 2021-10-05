Meble Furniture Announces Increase in Sales Despite Ongoing Pandemic

The popular furniture company has been in operation for over 15 years.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Meble Furniture is pleased to announce that, despite the ongoing pandemic, it is continuing to see an increase in sales and profits.Meble Furniture is an e-commerce retailer of modern and contemporary furniture. Meble Furniture specializes in electric fireplace tv stands, wall mounted tv stands, entertainment centers, wardrobes, and more. The company was founded in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and has been part of this flourishing community for over 15 years.In the company’s most recent news, Meble Furniture is seeing a surge in sales as individuals and families are redecorating their homes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the company, this is due to the fact that travel for pleasure has come to a standstill and people are spending money on their properties instead of on lavish vacations.“So many of our clients over the past two years have come to us and said, ‘well, we can’t go to Europe so we might as well have Europe come to us!” says company President, Raf Michalowski. “Fortunately, we are still bringing in modern European furniture imports on a daily basis and we are happy to help our clients to outfit the home of their dreams. We’ve even been developing our website so that buyers can purchase our fine furniture right from the comfort of their own home, too. We encourage our clients to contact us anytime if they have questions about our products.”To meet the needs of all consumers looking for imported European furniture, Meble Furniture offers many different and beautiful pieces, including:• TV stands• Entertainment centers• Wardrobes• Sofas• Sideboards• Bookcases• Nightstands• Tables• Shelves• Beds• And much more!For more information about Meble Furniture, please visit the company’s website at https://www.meblefurniture.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/meblefurnitureus/ About Meble FurnitureMeble Furniture is an e-commerce retailer of modern and contemporary furniture. Meble Furniture specializes in electric fireplace tv stands, wall mounted tv stands, entertainment centers, wardrobes, and more. The was founded in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and has been part of this flourishing community for over 15 years.