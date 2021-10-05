Five Blocks included in Adweek’s Annual List of Fastest-Growing Agencies
Ranks No. 44 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 96%NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Blocks, a tech-driven digital reputation management company, has been named to Adweek's annual list of fastest growing agencies. Adweek's list of Fastest Growing Agencies honors organizations large and small from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise.
This year, the award marked companies’ ability to grow by embracing change, meeting special challenges in a pandemic era. Five Blocks' 96% growth ranked #44 overall, and 12th for its size (21-50 employees.)
Five Blocks is a digital reputation pioneer, shaping perceptions of companies and individuals using technology that guides thoughtful, deliberate planning of their digital footprint -- as seen in search.
Working in-step with PR and communications teams, it approaches reputation management by combining big data analysis and advanced tech with professional experience, human insights, and hands-on service. This gives Fortune 500 companies and high-profile individuals in a variety of industries better control of how others see them online. Five Blocks specializes in online reputation crisis; brand and executive reputation management; and Wikipedia consulting.
"This amazing recognition from Adweek comes on the heels of our being named an Inc. 5000 company for the 5th time. I attribute our consistent growth - marked by the recent doubling of our tech team - to three things: Our amazing partners; our brilliant and dedicated team; and a real need that we are meeting in the market,” says Five Blocks CEO, Sam Michelson. He adds, “Executives make strategic, deliberate decisions for their business. High profile individuals tend to live with purpose. They have realized that their online reputations require that same level of intention and attention.”
The company’s team includes 45 results-oriented professionals from diverse disciplines including technology, communications, marketing, psychology, education, and intelligence.
