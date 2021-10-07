Badger Bank Expands Its Insurance Agency Offerings Through a Partnership with Insuritas

The enhanced agency will provide 40+ carriers offering auto, home, renter's, commercial, pet, identity theft, and travel insurance.

HARTFORD, CT, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badger Bank and its insurance arm, Badger Insurance, have partnered with Insuritas to expand its offerings by launching a full-service digital insurance agency platform that will offer a full suite of insurance services to individuals and businesses. The expanded digital agency is expected to launch in early 2022. In addition to Badger Insurance's current offerings, the agency will be engineered to offer auto, home, and commercial insurance products, supporting Badger Bank's commitment to providing the widest array of financial products and services to help its customers and communities continue to grow and prosper.

"As part of our strategic planning process, we determined that in collaboration with Insuritas, we could provide our customers with new options that further position them to work toward their financial goals and manage their financial risks," said Badger Bank President and CEO Steve Dehnert. "Affordability, convenience, and quality of insurance offerings are some of the benefits our expanded agency will provide."

The agency will include more than 40 carrier partners and will offer products including auto, home, renter's, commercial, pet, identity theft, and travel insurance.

"We're delighted to announce our relationship with Badger Bank and Badger Insurance and are proud to have earned the opportunity to help expand their offerings and manage a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers," said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. "Through our relationship, the bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers' insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time."

About Badger Bank

As a locally owned and locally managed community bank, Badger Bank enjoys its place at the center of local development and smart community growth. Bank President and CEO Steve Dehnert commented, "As we recently celebrated our 135th anniversary, our central mission remains very much the same as it was in 1884. We succeed when we help our customers and our communities grow and prosper." Badger Bank has branches in Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Johnson Creek, and Jefferson, Wisconsin.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas meta-agency platform, deployed across a network of partners serving over 11M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.