Governor Abbott Announces New Leprino Foods Facility in Lubbock

October 1, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced at a press conference that Leprino Foods Company ("Leprino Foods") will establish a new dairy products manufacturing facility in Lubbock, Texas. Leprino Foods produces mozzarella cheese and other dairy products. The Governor was joined in Lubbock by Mayor Dan Pope, Councilwoman Shelia Harris-Patterson, County Judge Curtis Parrish, Leprino Foods CEO and President Mike Durkin, and other local leaders.

The project will create 600 new jobs and nearly $870 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $4,200,000 has been extended to Leprino Foods Company.

"I am proud to welcome Leprino Foods and their new manufacturing facility, and hundreds of new jobs and investment, to West Texas," said Governor Abbott. "By selecting Lubbock as the location for their new manufacturing facility, Leprino Foods will earn the powerful distinction of being a Made in Texas brand company. I look forward to working alongside Leprino to keep the Lone Star State the best place to live, work, raise a family, and do business."

"I want to join Governor Greg Abbott in welcoming Leprino Foods to the South Plains," said Senator Charles Perry. "Their new manufacturing facility in Lubbock will provide up to 600 jobs, complementing a strong dairy and agriculture industry. This is another example of Texas leading the nation in attracting and retaining high-quality companies because of our pro-business environment. This was a great team effort between the State of Texas and local leaders to benefit the South Plains community."

"Leprino Foods arrival in Lubbock reinforces West Texas' reputation as being the country's source for fuel, food and fiber," said Representative Dustin Burrows. "The State Legislature and Governor Abbott's efforts to create an atmosphere where higher skilled, higher paying jobs are created – with less taxes and fewer government regulations – result in companies like Leprino Foods being welcomed into the state’s business community."

"We are excited for the opportunities that the Lubbock region provides, as well as bringing people, processes, and technology together at a new, state-of-the-art facility," said Mike Durkin, President of Leprino Foods. "Furthermore, this new plant will play a critical role in the dairy industry in Texas and will have a substantial regional impact for local dairy farmers across the South Plains to fulfill daily production needs. As we prepare to break ground on this new facility, hire local talent, and establish ourselves as a responsible corporate citizen, we also look forward to being part of the vibrant and growing Lubbock community."

"I have gotten to know the Leprino Foods Family over the last two years. Leprino will be a great corporate partner," said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. "This project will create tremendous opportunities for our citizens, and it further demonstrates the strength of our economy. We are thrilled to welcome Leprino Foods to Lubbock. It’s a Great Day in Lubbock, Texas."

"On behalf of Lubbock County, I would like to welcome the Leprino family to our community," said Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish. "We are honored Leprino Foods chose the South Plains for their expansion; this is an investment which will have a tremendous impact on our region for many years to come. We look forward to a longstanding partnership with this community-minded, family-based company."

