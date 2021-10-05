Governor Abbott Announces San Marcos Designated As Music Friendly Community

October 5, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that San Marcos, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity," said Governor Abbott. "Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of San Marcos on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success."

"San Marcos is the home to many live music venues, where patrons can enjoy performances from local artists who are looking to further their careers and share their art with the community," said Senator Donna Campbell. "Designating San Marcos as a Music Friendly Community will benefit our musicians and increase revenue, allowing the city to grow and continue producing talented artists. I'm proud to represent this song-filled city!"

"I am delighted that San Marcos is joining the Music Friendly Community, especially because fostering local arts and music invigorates the economy and spurs innovation by artists, business owners, and cultural leaders," said Senator Judith Zaffirini. "I look forward to the many ways this designation will enrich the community."

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Melissa Derrick on Thursday, October 7 during the kick-off of the Music on the Square concert series on the San Marcos courthouse lawn, 111 E San Antonio St. Hosted by the City of San Marcos Main Street program, the Music on the Square concert starts at 6 p.m.; the certification ceremony will be between bands at 7 p.m.

"From the influential work of Eddie Durham and his swinging jazz compositions to the enduring honky-tonk style of the Ace in the Hole band where legendary county music artist George Strait got his start, the City of San Marcos’ music roots run deep," said Councilwoman Derrick. "Becoming a Music Friendly Community is good for our city. It is good for our businesses, vendors, and organizations. It is good for musicians and music lovers. It is good for our culture. It is good for the soul of San Marcos."

San Marcos is the 30th Texas city to have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, joining Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, Port Aransas, and Dallas. Houston is currently working through the certification process.

