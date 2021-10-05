Pledge Finance Conducts Stanford DeFi & NFT Summit 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pledge Finance conducted Stanford DeFi & NFT Summit 2021 at the Stanford Faculty Club on 24th September. Tony Y. Chan, CEO of Pledge, hosted the event. It was streamed live on Zoom.



The event was graced by Brian Brooks, Ex Binance US CEO, Ex Coinbase Chief Legal Officer, Ex Comptroller, Director of FDIC; Dr. David Tse, Stanford University Blockchain Professor, Inventor of Prism; and Nicole Chang, Ex-VP of Global Business Development, DFS - Part of LVMH Group.

The keynote speakers deliberated on topics of regulation in the cryptocurrency space, the advent of DeFi, Ethereum 2.0 and the NFT story. Brian Brooks said "Imagine having a global financial revolution, with Pledge being the engine behind it, building a world that sits on top of Charles Schwab," highlighting the importance of DeFi.

In a 2 hour long session a myriad of topics were discussed, ranging from the Problems DeFi are trying to solve, ways of generating yield, risk management & type of losses, need of regulation, building a next generation blockchain, unresolved security problems, rise of decentralized finance. They also discussed the re-org attacks on blockchain, bringing more stability through Ethereum 2.0, history revision Proof-of-Stake problem to exploring NFTs, difference between perceived value of original & a copy, importance of luxury & symbiotic relationship, story behind the famous NFT projects - Beeple, Crypto Punks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and many more.

A group of blockchain-focused researchers created pledge. Michael Ren, Pledge Finance's CTO, who holds a PhD degree in AI from a high profile university in US, mentioned that Pledge will ultimately be more scalable than Blockfi. It will also continue to explore the opportunities to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized finance ecosystem by potentially getting listed on traditional exchanges.

Pledge will continue to innovate outside of the decentralized finance landscape and march into the traditional micro-financing market. Now Pledge is already talking with institutions that have micro-financing solutions and licenses.

Utilizing Binance Smart Chain, Pledge aims to facilitate long-term financing for crypto holders, something the researchers say has yet to be addressed in the industry. The protocol achieves this goal by allowing users to diversify their portfolios with non-crypto assets without being exposed to interest-rate volatility.

About Pledge Finance

Pledge aims to be the crypto-asset lending platform for all. Unlike most available lending protocols, Pledge won't be focused on crypto traders borrowing digital assets in real-time for day trading. Instead, Pledge answers the need for longer-term financing. Primarily serving crypto-asset holders to diversify their portfolios with non-crypto assets.

For more information, please visit http://www.pledger.finance.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PledgerFinance

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/pledgerfinance

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/pledgefinanceANN

Medium: https://medium.com/@pledge_finance

Company Details:

Company: Pledge Foundation

Contact: Tony Y. Chan

E-mail: pr@pledger.finance

Website: https://pledger.finance

SOURCE: Pledge Foundation



