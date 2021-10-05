CNBC Africa Enters into Media Partnership with African Energy Week in Cape Town: Distributes Content to Global Audience

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) (AEC) is proud to announce CNBC Africa as a media partner for African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 taking place in Cape Town on the 9th-12th of November. As a world leader in business news and real-time financial market coverage, CNBC will be instrumental in distributing content for Africa’s premier energy event.

As one of the world’s top business news outlets, with live coverage as well as a portfolio of digital products disseminating news and information to the world, CNBC boasts an audience of over 355 million people every month across all of their platforms. Despite being an Africa-focused energy event, AEW 2021 will host global stakeholders in Cape Town, with the network being a critical distributor of AEW 2021 coverage.

Under the terms of the partnership, CNBC will distribute content on behalf of AEW 2021, including but not limited to press releases, articles, and promotional materials. The network will additionally provide moderators for AEW 2021 who will be valuable participants and facilitators at the event in Cape Town.

“As a global business news outlet, CNBC will be a valuable partner for AEW 2021 in Cape Town. The event aims to provide a platform for African voices to both engage in and lead global energy dialogue. The partnership will only further this objective. By distributing news and information about AEW 2021, CNBC will provide global stakeholders with critical information on the event, its objectives, and its value for Africa and the world’s energy future. The AEC is committed to making AEW 2021 a world class event, and the partnership with the CNBC will only serve to enhance this trend,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the AEC.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

