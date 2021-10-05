MAGROUND Supports Weather Channel in Winning 2021 Emmy

The Emmy win is for the category of ‘Outstanding Technical Achievement – News and Documentary.”

HAMBURG, GERMANY, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAGROUND is pleased to announce its professional photography services helped the Weather Channel to win an Emmy for the 2021 ‘Outstanding Technical Achievement – News and Documentary’ category.MAGROUND is the world’s #1 source for stock photos, HDR Domes, 360o, virtual reality environments, as well as being a premium source for automotive brands and advertisers. At its core, the company delivers all necessary assets to stage computer-generated imagery in landscapes and cityscapes, as well as creates online car configurators and VR experiences. MAGROUND’s imagery is used in campaigns, catalogues, and marketing campaigns by brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Toyota, Peugeot, and Porsche, just to name a few.In the company’s latest news, MAGROUND has supported the Weather Channel in winning an Emmy for the 2021 ‘Outstanding Technical Achievement – News and Documentary’ category. The Weather Channel is well-known for its extraordinary immersive mixed reality virtual weather views, which have been noted and applauded by the Emmy selection committee and viewers this year.“MAGROUND produced the basis assets for an immersive Weather Channel project with our super high-resolution (500MP) 3600 domes, including all retouching,” says one of MAGROUND’s founders, Wladimir Alexi. “Last year, we did a 60-day production assignment tour for the Weather Channel with two of our photographers through 50 locations in 50 different cities across nearly all US states, until COVID-19 restrictions stopped the production. Regardless, we were able to finish this project on time and helped the Weather Channel to win their well-deserved Emmy.”For more information about MAGROUND, please visit www.maground.com About MAGROUNDMAGROUND was founded in 2007 by photographer Wladimir Alexi and designer Jens Muller. The company’s aim is to offer professional users from around the world with carefully selected material that meets the most demanding standards of quality and utilizes the latest technologies.Today, over 400 professional photographers now produce exclusively for MAGROUND in global offices in Hamburg, Los Angeles, and Beijing, in addition to collaborating with its partners in Korea and Japan.