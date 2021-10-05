TomoChain Lab announces the launch of TomoMasterDAO and its IDO plan on LuaStarter

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomoChain Lab is excited to announce the launch of the TomoMasterDAO governance platform. The company has been hard at work to create a product that benefits users and projects looking to build on the TomoChain network. TomoMasterDAO aims to balance security with ease of use to provide the optimal user experience. The DAO is taking a new approach to blockchain governance focusing on user engagement to build new technology in the ecosystem and run community initiatives. TomoMasterDAO is planting the seeds to grow a strong community with consistent development in the new areas of interest in the cryptocurrency space.



Governance in the cryptocurrency space has typically been incassesable for a large portion of cryptocurrency users. This is due to a multitude of reasons including lack of education or interest, being unwilling to pay the gas fees required for voting on-chain, or lack of a suitable reward scheme. As it stands, there is little incentive for small stakeholders to participate in governance. TomoMasterDAO addresses these issues and gives motivation for users to participate. With the launch of the tDAO token, users will be able to vote without paying gas and receive rewards for voting on proposals. Users will stay on the cutting edge of new technology and discover hidden gems in their early stages.

With TomoMasterDAO, move beyond speculation into action.

TomoMasterDAO gives a helping hand for up and coming projects that need assistance. The TomoMasterDAO ecosystem has been allocated more than $2 million for the TomoMasterDAO ecosystem. Projects can apply for funding for launching a project, building new software, running community initiatives and marketing campaigns. Proposals are submitted to the TomoMasterDAO Board for review. This Board is made up of internal TomoChain Lab Pte. Ltd. members and external members elected by the TomoChain community. The purpose of the Board is to evaluate the legitimacy of the team applying and keep track of projects that have received funding. It’s important to make sure that funds allocated are not misappropriated.

If the Board determines a proposal is valid, the proposal is posted on the voting portal with a Board recommended outcome in the case that the vote does not reach quorum. Note that the quorum is the minimum number of votes needed to make a proposal valid. The Board recommended outcome is used as a fail safe mechanism to ensure that great projects still receive funds if quorum isn’t met.

Voting on proposals is simple as connecting your wallet to the governance portal, choosing an active proposal, and casting your vote. At the conclusion of the proposal, the rewards pool will be split evenly between each voting member regardless of vote size.

A community driven developer bounties program will be implemented on TomoMasterDAO. User’s will be able to propose bounties for technologies they would like to see using tDAO tokens during bounty grant rounds. The most popular bounties will be selected and posted on the website for developers to apply. The users who created the winning proposals will receive special prizes.

The tDAO token will form the foundation of TomoMasterDAO. This token will be used for voting, proposing bounties, and supplementing funds for the TomoMasterDAO ecosystem. The total supply is 100,000,00 tDAO. The launch will take place on LuaStarter through an Initial DEX Offering (IDO). LuaStarter is a multi-chain IDO platform on the LuaSwap decentralised exchange. There will be 4,000,000 tDAO tokens available at the IDO.

The token model for TomoMasterDAO includes a community governance treasury. This will be used to supplement funds for projects, pay additional rewards, yield farming incentives and funds for community elected Board members. The best part is community treasury funds allocated for each year are governed by community members through voting on proposals.

TomoMasterDAO takes a community first approach to grow the TomoChain ecosystem. The DAO’s helping new projects get off the ground and giving cause for the everyday investor to have their say on where the TomoChain public blockchain is going. “We build together, we grow together” as they said.

TomoMasterDAO is TomoChain's Governance platform to offer fundings for projects built on TomoChain blockchain and community initiatives

LuaStarter is the first multi-chain fundraising and Initial Distribution Offering (IDO) platform based on LuaSwap exchange.

About TomoChain

TomoChain is a scalable blockchain-powered via Proof-of-Stake voting consensus and used commercially by companies globally.

TomoChain's mission is to accelerate the onboarding of millions of users by empowering today's applications with technology that masks the friction of Blockchain, all while retaining its underlying benefits.

