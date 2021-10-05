HAMPR, AN ON-DEMAND LAUNDRY SERVICE, NOW AVAILABLE IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

hampr provides contactless on-demand laundry service Founder & CEO of hampr, Laurel Hess

Do your thing, hampr does the laundry. Now available in Jacksonville, Florida, after expanding to more than 20 markets across 7 states.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- hampr, a free app for wash-and-fold laundry services, is now available in Jacksonville after launching in Louisiana in early 2020 and expanding to more than 20 markets across 7 states. The app, a Techstars-backed start-up that recently graduated from Techstars Austin in March of 2021, is live and available on both Android and iOS devices Founded by a working mother of two, Laurel Hess, hampr was created with the aim to help simplify users’ lives.“I had gotten home from a business trip and was surrounded by laundry. It was the weekend and my sons had birthday parties and t-ball opening day — I didn’t know how I was going to get it all done,” said Laurel Hess, founder and CEO of hampr. “If we can get our groceries and food from our favorite restaurants delivered — why can’t we get laundry done with the click of a button?”hampr is an on-demand platform where users can schedule wash-and-fold laundry services via the mobile app. The customers’ laundry is picked up, washed, folded, and delivered back to them by local “washrs” — an army of stay-at-home parents, retirees, or any individuals interested in earning additional, supplemental income.“The demand for the hampr service in Jacksonville made expanding our services into the city an easy decision. It’s our first market in Florida so we’re excited to see the response throughout the state too,” said Hess. “Hampr’s on-demand laundry service is a way busy families and individuals can take at least one thing off of their plate, so they can focus on more important things.”To utilize the service, users purchase a $39 annual membership which includes four special hampr-branded laundry hampers in the first year. The hamprs are designed to hold one load of laundry each, allowing the app to charge a flat-rate of $15 per hampr rather than per-pound which is often the case with most laundry services.Users have the option to include their own detergent pods in their hamprs or they can opt for hampr’s default detergent, Dropps - a scent-free, dye-free eco-friendly detergent.The hampr app is currently available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Those interested in being washrs can apply at https://www.tryhampr.com/signup ###ABOUT HAMPRhampr, inc. is a {magical}, innovative mobile application for on-demand laundry services. Since launching in January of 2020 in Lafayette, LA, hampr has already expanded into six states. For more information, visit tryhampr.com.

