Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,755 in the last 365 days.

Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Finland

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Download logo

Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto will meet Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta in Helsinki on 6 October.

The Ministers will discuss the bilateral relations between Finland and Rwanda, regional questions and multilateral cooperation. They will also deepen the economic relations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Trade and Investment. Minister Biruta will be accompanied by a business delegation.

“Rwanda is an important partner for Finland in Africa, for example, in the fight against climate change. Our cooperation in the circular economy is progressing and, on our invitation, Rwanda recently joined the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action. We want to continue this work together. In the commercial sector, there are plenty of opportunities that serve these goals,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

You just read:

Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Finland

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.