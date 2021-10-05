Texas Instruments Space-Enhanced Plastic Packaged Components Featured in Spirit Electronics Podcast Interview
New Space programs need to build at lower cost in higher volume yet still meet the radiation tolerance and harsh environment requirements for mission success
TI has a long history in the space market. We have parts on the Voyager missions that are now in interstellar space. But as you know, the market moves, and we’re seeing this new shift.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirit Electronics, a value-added microelectronics distributor, today published an interview with Gary Reichmuth, General Manager of Aerospace and Defense at Texas Instruments, on their Spirit: Behind the Screen podcast that discusses the performance and features of TI’s Space EP devices. TI’s leading-edge portfolio of plastic devices are designed for low Earth orbit (LEO) space missions and are able to deliver space-level reliability at lower production costs.
“TI has a long history in the space market,” says Gary Reichmuth. “We have parts on the Voyager missions that are now in interstellar space. But as you know, the market moves, and we’re seeing this new shift.” Reichmuth and Marti McCurdy, podcast host and CEO of Spirit Electronics, discuss applications of New Space, which refers to the recent advent of commercial and private space flights and programs compared to traditional government-run programs. Many commercial and private companies are investing in satellite constellations and launches into low Earth orbit as opposed to deeper space missions.
These LEO missions, while not exposed to the harshest radiation and temperatures of deep space, still need to perform in radiative environments and harsh temperature shifts as they rapidly orbit the planet. TI’s Space EP products come with radiation lot acceptance testing up to 20 krad. Space EP components are also built with plastic packaging, making them lower cost than traditional ceramic. Reichmuth explains this also increases Space EP’s performance by avoiding the parasitic loss associated with ceramic packaging.
TI’s Space EP product family includes data converters, power devices, low-dropout regulators, supervisors and transceivers, with more products planned for release in the near future. Spirit Electronics is TI’s only authorized SDB (Small Disadvantaged Business) reseller and brings Space EP devices to the aerospace market.
“TI’s broad offering helps us manage our customers’ bills of materials,” says McCurdy. “We are very much an engineering distributor, and TI supports conversations outside the norm like this one with knowledge depth built over decades.”
About Spirit: Behind the Screen:
Spirit: Behind the Screen is a podcast produced by Spirit Electronics and hosted by CEO Marti McCurdy. Episodes include interviews around aerospace and defense industry trends, high-reliability products, value-added testing and screening programs, supply chain management, and small business operations. Guest interviews include industry CEOs and product managers, as well as Spirit team members and military veterans. The show publishes to most podcast platforms.
Spirit Electronics is a value-add distributor offering a wide range of electronic components, testing services, circuit board assembly and logistics services. Spirit is a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business (VOWOSB) with HUBZone certification, providing diversity requirement relief to defense and aerospace customers. Spirit’s newly expanded facility is located in Phoenix, AZ, with sales offices in New England, San Jose, and Irvine, CA.
For more information or to listen to the podcast, visit https://www.spiritelectronics.com/resourcecenter/spirit-behind-the-screen-podcast/.
