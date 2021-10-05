Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,778 in the last 365 days.

IMF Completes Virtual Staff Visit to Zambia

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Download logo

Following the August election, the new government of Zambia invited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a virtual staff visit to share their key policies and reform measures. The IMF team, led by Ms. Allison Holland, Mission Chief for Zambia, held virtual meetings from September 27 to October 1, 2021. [1]

At the conclusion of the visit, Ms. Holland issued the following statement:

“We welcomed the opportunity to hear an update on recent fiscal and macroeconomic developments and learn about the new authorities’ reform priorities that focus on restoring macroeconomic stability, re-establishing fiscal and debt sustainability, generating growth, and improving human development.

“In light of the deeply challenging macro-economic environment that prevails, the new administration faces an urgent need to take steps to restore sustainability while protecting the vulnerable and creating more inclusive growth. The discussions last week provided us with a better understanding of how the authorities’ reform priorities are informing their 2022 Budget preparations.

“We look forward to discussions on a Fund-supported program in the near future.”

[1] The team met with Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Acting Governor of the Central Bank Francis Chipimo as well as other senior government officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

You just read:

IMF Completes Virtual Staff Visit to Zambia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.