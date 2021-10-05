South Florida Design Park Expands to 21 Showrooms in Hollywood Florida

Interior Design showroom Hollywood Fl South Florida Design Park

J Nelson Inc

Interior design showroom Kravet South Florida Design Park Hollywood Florida

Kravet Showroom Hollywood Florida South Florida Design park

Interior Design Showrooms superspace expands to 21 showrooms in Hollywood Florida - Come shop with South Florida Design Park - To the Trade Only

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Design Park has expanded to 21 showrooms in Hollywood Florida!

These high-end showrooms offer all interior and exterior design needs from fabric, wallpaper, furniture, lighting, rugs, lamps, exterior furniture, accessories and more!

BELT
4032 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19545057400
http://www.belt.com.co/

Florida Blinds & Drapery
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
15615432543
http://www.floridablindsanddrapery.com/

Jerry Pair
2862 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549233330
https://jerrypairflorida.com/

J Nelson
2866 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549298880
http://www.jnelsoninc.com/

Jeffrey Michaels
3613 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549251133
http://www.jeffreymichaels.com/

Judith Norman
3601 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549257200
http://www.judithnorman.com/

JN Outdoor Living
3611 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549257200
http://jnoutdoorliving.com/


Kravet
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549204735
https://www.kravet.com/

Pindler
3880 N 28th Terrace,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549210202
http://www.pindler.com/

Stark
2870 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549253500
http://www.starkcarpet.com/

Scalamandre
2870 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549253500
http://www.scalamandre.com/

Studio Snaidero
2860 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549239860
https://www.snaiderohollywood.com/

Windows Designs by Sonia
3040 N 29th Ave Suite 10,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19544047643
http://windowdesignsbysonia.com/

InsideOut
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549202010
https://www.insideoutfla.com/

Design Center of Hollywood
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19543053933
https://tdcoh.com/

ASD Surfaces
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19546076566
http://asdsurfaces.com/

Oggetti Designs
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
13055734626
http://oggettidesigns.com/

Phillip Jeffries
3040 N 29th Ave O,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19546767067
http://www.phillipjeffries.com/

Gary Rubinstein
2868 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
13058917580
https://www.garyrubinsteinantiques.com/

Elitis
2901 Simms St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
http://elitis.fr/

NisiB Home
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
13055731939
http://nisibhome.com/

Come Shop with Us! To the Trade Only.

Jill
South Florida Design Park
+1 9548749201
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

South Florida Design Park

You just read:

South Florida Design Park Expands to 21 Showrooms in Hollywood Florida

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jill
South Florida Design Park
+1 9548749201
Company/Organization
Moving Company Marketing

Port St Lucie, Florida, 34987
United States
+1 855-886-1247
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Auto Transport company expands to Florida Keys - eShip Transport Top Rated Auto Transporters
Now Hiring New Air Duct Cleaning Specialists in Port St Lucie Florida - Clean Quality Air
South Florida Design Park Expands to 21 Showrooms in Hollywood Florida
View All Stories From This Author