South Florida Design Park Expands to 21 Showrooms in Hollywood Florida
Interior Design Showrooms superspace expands to 21 showrooms in Hollywood Florida - Come shop with South Florida Design Park - To the Trade OnlyHOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Design Park has expanded to 21 showrooms in Hollywood Florida!
These high-end showrooms offer all interior and exterior design needs from fabric, wallpaper, furniture, lighting, rugs, lamps, exterior furniture, accessories and more!
BELT
4032 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19545057400
http://www.belt.com.co/
Florida Blinds & Drapery
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
15615432543
http://www.floridablindsanddrapery.com/
Jerry Pair
2862 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549233330
https://jerrypairflorida.com/
J Nelson
2866 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549298880
http://www.jnelsoninc.com/
Jeffrey Michaels
3613 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549251133
http://www.jeffreymichaels.com/
Judith Norman
3601 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549257200
http://www.judithnorman.com/
JN Outdoor Living
3611 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549257200
http://jnoutdoorliving.com/
Kravet
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549204735
https://www.kravet.com/
Pindler
3880 N 28th Terrace,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549210202
http://www.pindler.com/
Stark
2870 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549253500
http://www.starkcarpet.com/
Scalamandre
2870 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549253500
http://www.scalamandre.com/
Studio Snaidero
2860 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549239860
https://www.snaiderohollywood.com/
Windows Designs by Sonia
3040 N 29th Ave Suite 10,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19544047643
http://windowdesignsbysonia.com/
InsideOut
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19549202010
https://www.insideoutfla.com/
Design Center of Hollywood
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19543053933
https://tdcoh.com/
ASD Surfaces
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19546076566
http://asdsurfaces.com/
Oggetti Designs
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
13055734626
http://oggettidesigns.com/
Phillip Jeffries
3040 N 29th Ave O,
Hollywood, FL 33020
19546767067
http://www.phillipjeffries.com/
Gary Rubinstein
2868 Pershing St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
13058917580
https://www.garyrubinsteinantiques.com/
Elitis
2901 Simms St,
Hollywood, FL 33020
http://elitis.fr/
NisiB Home
3040 N 29th Ave,
Hollywood, FL 33020
13055731939
http://nisibhome.com/
