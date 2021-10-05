South Florida Design Park Expands to 21 Showrooms in Hollywood Florida

J Nelson Inc Kravet Showroom Hollywood Florida South Florida Design park

Interior Design Showrooms superspace expands to 21 showrooms in Hollywood Florida - Come shop with South Florida Design Park - To the Trade Only

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida Design Park has expanded to 21 showrooms in Hollywood Florida These high-end showrooms offer all interior and exterior design needs from fabric, wallpaper, furniture, lighting, rugs, lamps, exterior furniture, accessories and more!BELT4032 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302019545057400Florida Blinds & Drapery3040 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302015615432543Jerry Pair2862 Pershing St,Hollywood, FL 3302019549233330J Nelson2866 Pershing St,Hollywood, FL 3302019549298880Jeffrey Michaels3613 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302019549251133Judith Norman3601 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302019549257200JN Outdoor Living3611 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302019549257200Kravet3040 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302019549204735Pindler3880 N 28th Terrace,Hollywood, FL 3302019549210202Stark2870 Pershing St,Hollywood, FL 3302019549253500Scalamandre2870 Pershing St,Hollywood, FL 3302019549253500Studio Snaidero2860 Pershing St,Hollywood, FL 3302019549239860Windows Designs by Sonia3040 N 29th Ave Suite 10,Hollywood, FL 3302019544047643InsideOut3040 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302019549202010Design Center of Hollywood3040 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302019543053933ASD Surfaces3040 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302019546076566Oggetti Designs3040 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302013055734626Phillip Jeffries3040 N 29th Ave O,Hollywood, FL 3302019546767067Gary Rubinstein2868 Pershing St,Hollywood, FL 3302013058917580Elitis2901 Simms St,Hollywood, FL 33020NisiB Home3040 N 29th Ave,Hollywood, FL 3302013055731939Come Shop with Us! To the Trade Only.

