Author John Thalheimer Launches Game-Changing Marketing Book - ‘The Truth About Selling’

The marketing guide is the must-have resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to reach their ultimate potential.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author John Thalheimer is pleased to announce the official release of his game-changing marketing book for business owners and entrepreneurs, The Truth About Selling John Thalheimer is an award-winning management consultant, speaker, and author who has helped hundreds of businesses and thousands of professionals transform their potential into extraordinary performance. According to Thalheimer, the secret ingredient to transformation is in learning the ability to make the right behavioral decision in the moment to reach the desired outcomes.In his most recent news, John has released one of the most critical marketing books to date, The Truth About Selling. In The Truth About Selling, John teaches readers how to influence others to invest in their ideas, products, or services. Based on his struggles as a small business owner and years learning from QVC’s on-air guests to maximize sales, the book helps small business owners and entrepreneurs take action to improve sales.“No matter how good your product or service is, your customers will not magically beat a path to your door,” John states. “Most entrepreneurs, small business owners, and organizational leaders are intelligent, talented, hard-working, and passionate about their business. Still, their businesses fail because they don’t know how to sell. In my book, I share the lessons I’ve learned and how each one of us can be better at sales. By following the basic principles of influence, focusing on your customers, and creating connections, and delivering the goods, people will beat a path to your door.”Those who have been lucky enough to read this dynamic book are already raving about its lessons and messaging:“If your product or idea is worth selling, then it is worth marketing well!” says one reader. “I would encourage any person who has a product to sell to get a copy of this book.”In this book, the secrets to selling your ideas, products, or services are revealed,” states another. “These tools are good for newly published authors, who may not be aware of some of the marketing tools available. But it is not only for authors but also for entrepreneurs of every kind.”“This book is well written!” says a third reviewer. “The fable captured my attention and interest immediately! The following section discussing strategy was comprehensive and informative. The book provides a guide to help one think about selling differently. It teaches how to apply the principles to one’s unique situation. I recommend this one!”For more information about John Thalheimer, or to purchase The Truth About Selling, please visit www.johnthalheimer.com About John ThalheimerThrough his tireless work, John focuses on the human side of work - helping leaders, managers, and coworkers understand the importance of human dynamics in the workplace. He is CEO of True Star Leadership, whose focus is on improving the organization by guiding middle-tier managers to a higher level of performance.John boasts a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University and a Communications degree from Susquehanna University. John is a proud graduate of The Peddie School and is dual certified in leadership coaching, certified in change management, and also has a black belt in Six Sigma.