(Video) Iran: Raisi’s 'Speech Therapy’ Won’t Help the Economic Crisis

Since the new administration took office, there have been no significant changes in the prices of people's basic necessities. Costs have been skyrocketing.

Raisi is responsible for the death of around 30,000 political detainees, principally members, and sympathizers of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), as the henchman of the 1988 massacre.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , reported that Ebrahim Raisi, the new Iranian regime's president, concluded another of his regional visits to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province on Friday.While on his way to make another sham populist gesture, he encountered furious locals who protested his presence, delaying his arrival in town.“Raisi's vehicle was blocked by angry and frustrated people. On October 1, the official IRNA News Agency reported, "They were outraged and restless."Raisi's travel to Ilam and Tabas in the months following his designation as the regime's president also failed. People flocked onto the streets on each occasion, expressing their disdain for the corrupted state and its criminal president.In recent years, public protests in Iran have risen in response to the economic challenges they face as a result of the mullahs' entrenched corruption.Hassan Rouhani's presidency ended with Iran's economic crisis increasing year after year. The economic issues in Iran sparked two big uprisings in 2018 and 2019 that shook the regime's foundations.Raisi is responsible for the death of around 30,000 political detainees, principally members, and sympathizers of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) , as the henchman of the 1988 massacre “Since the new administration took office, there have been no significant changes in the prices of people's basic necessities. In fact, costs have been skyrocketing,” the state-run Arman daily reported on September 28.According to the regime's manufactured figures, the inflation rate has risen to 45.8% since Raisi took office.“The number of Iran's unemployed population has increased by more than one million and 310 thousand people compared to the summer of 2020,” the state-run Farhikhtegan newspaper said on October 2.People's living costs have risen from 40 million tomans per year in 2018 to more than 63 million tomans in 2021 due to increasing prices.The number of people living in poverty has risen to ten million tomans. Iranian laborers can hardly afford 30% of their living costs with a salary of 4 million tomans.While Iranians suffer, Ali Khamenei, the regime's supreme leader, refuses to address or even mention the country's concerns through his multibillion-dollar financial empire. Raisi, Khamenei's hand-picked president, has remained defiant, clinging to his speech therapy and general but ineffective advice.“We will face popular protests if [the regime] does not act or think about the situation; given the majority of people's economic conditions, it is safe to say that the entire society lives below the poverty line.People's patience has a limit in the face of adversity, and they can only endure so much. When they realize, they have nothing to lose, they don't want us to let them protest,” Soheila Jolodarzadeh, a former regime MP, told the state-run ILNA News Agency on Thursday.Some authorities believe that the regime's negotiations with world powers and acceptance of the terms of the international community are the only way to resolve the current economic crisis.Khamenei understands that this is only a band-aid solution to the current issue. Accepting another cup of poison by ending the regime's terrorist actions or nuclear program, on the other hand, would exacerbate his regime's infighting and lead to the loss of power components.

Iranian people cannot afford food under the rule of mullahs