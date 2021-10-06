Plymouth Center for the Arts Awarded $50,000 Grant from L. Knife and Son, Inc., a Division of Sheehan Family Companies

Sheehan Family Companies SVP Deb Lahteine presents ceremonial check to Plymouth Center for the Arts. L-to-R: Kathy Dunn, Peg Page, Eileen Pacheco, Deb Lahteine, Paul Blanchard, Carla Crawley (daughter of PCA cofounder Elaine Crawley), Richard Mulcahy, Carol Marshall

The award will enable Plymouth Center for the Arts to expand the use of its gallery and meeting spaces for a wide range of public and private catered events.

This award will position us to adapt our operations in ways that engage even more people in the arts, increasing the value the arts bring to the local economy and the quality of life in our community.” — Peg Page, Board President, Plymouth Center for the Arts

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plymouth Center for the Arts has received a $50,000 grant from L. Knife and Son, Inc., a division of The Sheehan Family Companies. The award will be used to construct a new catering kitchen that will enable the art center to expand its operations through rental of its beautiful gallery and meeting spaces for a range of public and private catered events.

“The arts are essential for creating a healthy community, and this has never been more evident than during this past year,” said J.C. Panio, General Manager of L. Knife and Son, Inc. “We are pleased to support Plymouth Center for the Arts in its commitment to preserve, enhance and find new ways for our community to access and utilize its historically significant property.”

“Plymouth Center for the Arts is honored and grateful for this tremendous support from L. Knife and Son and The Sheehan Family Companies,” said Peg Page, president of the board of directors for Plymouth Center for the Arts. “This award will position us to continue our momentum, expand our programming, and adapt our operations in ways that engage even more people in the arts, increasing the value the arts bring to the local economy and to the quality of life in our community.”

L. Knife and Son, Inc. supports a range of environmental conservation and early childhood education focused organizations and initiatives in their local communities.

The award from L. Knife and Son, Inc. has been made in honor of Elaine Crawley, the late sister of Maureen Sheehan and sister-in-law of The Sheehan Family Companies Chairman Gerald Sheehan. Crawley was among a group of local artists who co-founded the Plymouth Guild (now known as Plymouth Center for the Arts) more than 50 years ago. She and her peers produced the original Plymouth Outdoor Art Show in Plymouth’s Brewster Gardens, now celebrating its 54th year as Plymouth Center for the Arts’ Annual Juried Art Show.

About L. Knife and Son, Inc.

L. Knife and Son, Inc. has been a proud member of the Plymouth business community since 1898.

About the Sheehan Family Companies

The Sheehan Family Companies (SFC) is a diversified network of beverage sales and distribution organizations with expertise in brand development, marketing, logistics, and customer service. We represent a wide array of the world’s finest breweries, wineries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic beverages. Through five generations of family ownership and over one hundred and twenty years in business, SFC has grown to be one of America’s largest beverage wholesalers, providing dynamic leadership and innovation to the marketplace. Since our founding in 1898, SFC’s have prioritized civic responsibility and giving back to our local communities. With this in mind, SFC is honored to support our communities through charitable giving and sustainability efforts, believing we are leading by example while helping set important foundations that will provide tremendous benefits for generations to come.

www.sheehanfamilycompanies.com

About Plymouth Center for the Arts

Plymouth Center for the Arts believes cultural experience and the arts are essential to a vibrant, healthy community. Located just a half-block from Plymouth Rock, Plymouth Center for the Arts serves all of Southeastern Massachusetts, as well as a strong national and international tourist population, with over 20,000 visitors annually. The Art Center runs a broad portfolio of programs, including Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Education, Outreach, Studio Rentals, and an Artisan Gift Shop. Its Annual Juried Art Show has been an important cultural event in the region for more than half a century. For more information about programs and events, visit http://www.artsplymouth.org.