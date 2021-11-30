Liquid Expat Mortgages Explains Why Slowing International Purchases Are No Cause for Concern for UK Expat Investors

The pandemic has largely barred international travel, and this has prevented many international buyers from buying in the UK capital because they can’t travel to the UK.

Profits from UK investment properties have been slowly eroded by legislative changes over the last few years for UK expats and foreign nationals.

While the numbers of international buyers have fallen generally, the depressed London property market is creating a false sense that UK property is in trouble when it comes to foreign investment.

For rental yields, the North East is leading the pack with the average rental yield in the region at 9.1%.