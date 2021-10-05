How are Surging E-mobility Trends Expected to Widen Electric Vehicle Battery Sales- Study by Fact.MR
Fact.MR projects the demand for electric vehicle batteries to register an astronomical surge, registering a whopping CAGR exceeding 25% from 2021 to 2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR’s recently published electric vehicle battery report forecasts the market to expand at a whopping 25% CAGR, reaching US$ 900 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. Short-term prospects also appear highly lucrative, with a CAGR of 13.6% projected until 2022.
Historical data suggests that the market expanded healthily from 2016 to 2020, registering an impressive 12% CAGR. Although a general contraction in the automotive industry was experienced in the past half-a-decade, this didn’t appear to dampen the electric vehicle battery market growth prospects. The market closed in at US$ 91 Bn as of 2020.
Electric vehicle battery sales have been influenced by a significant increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles, given the rising fuel prices, depletion of fossil fuel reserves, and tightening pollution rules. The growing development of new battery chemistries for electric cars is expected to boost the global electric vehicle battery industry. Preference for lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NMCA) alloys because of their better energy density and a longer life cycle is increasing, opening new growth avenues.
Key takeaways from the Market study
Global EV battery market to expand nearly 10x by 2031
By vehicle type, demand for EV batteries across passenger cars to capture 50% of global sales
Stored electricity electric vehicle batteries to expand at over 10% CAGR
Europe likely to account for over 3 out of 10 electric vehicle battery sales
Asia to emerge as the dominant market, with China accounting for 28.3% of the revenue
India to be an opportunistic market, poised to grow at a CAGR of 15% through 2031
“As vehicular emission regulations tighten, automobile owners are shifting towards hybrid and electric vehicles usage, prompting manufacturers to deploy batteries equipped with greater load carrying capacity,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape
In the coming centuries, manufacturers in the electric vehicle battery market will primarily focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.
When Sony first unveiled its electric automobile, the Vision S, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, it caught everyone off guard. However, based on the images, it looks that the battery-powered car is getting closer to being a reality.
As more people switch to electric vehicles, Hitachi High-Tech predicts a rise in demand for used lithium-ion batteries. According to the business, the annual global market for testing batteries is expected to reach between 500 billion ($4.8 billion) and 1 trillion yen by 2030.
More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electric vehicle battery market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.
The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of power source (stored electricity and on-board electric generator), powertrain (series hybrid, parallel hybrid and combined hybrid) and vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two wheelers and others (golf carts, etc.)) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).
