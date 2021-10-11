Wood Vinegar Market To Reach USD 8,039.7 Million By 2028 With CAGR 7.4% | Reports And Data
Growing Use of Wood Vinegar in Various Applications across Industries is an opportunity for wood vinegar market.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the analysis of Reports and Data, wood vinegar market is estimated to be valued at USD 4,493.2 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8,039.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2028. Wood Vinegar is a derivative of charcoal. It is collected by carbonization, by heating biomass in a closed container. The smoke produced from the production of charcoal is cooled into a liquid and is further segmented into tar, wood vinegar, and bio-oil. Wood vinegar has around 80%–90% water and more than 200 organic compounds, including phenol, esters, acetic acid, ketones, methanol, and formic acid.
Technological improvements are the fundamental trend being observed in the wood vinegar market. With the rapid improvements in technology, advanced and better pyrolysis kiln methods have been developed for the generation of char, wood vinegar, or biochar. The advanced and better pyrolysis techniques help to increase the effectiveness of the production process of wood vinegar and also decrease the total cost of production. The APAC segment accounts for a substantial segment in the wood vinegar market as it acts as a substitute for artificial chemicals with low production costs.
By applications, the agriculture sector accounts for the largest share in the global wood vinegar market. Rising government regulations on the application of crop protection chemicals needed for increased cropping yields and increasing approval of organic food commodities by people are the key determinants that are likely to stimulate the global market. Though the availability and accessibility of wood vinegar is still a major issue resulting in restricting the growth of the market.
The key players of the market include ACE (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., Nettenergy BV (Netherlands), TAGROW CO., LTD. (China), and Byron Biochar (Australia).
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented wood vinegar on the basis of type, application and region:
Based on Pyrolysis Method, the wood vinegar market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Slow pyrolysis
• Fast pyrolysis
• Intermediate pyrolysis
Based on Application, the wood vinegar market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Agriculture
• Animal feed
• Food, medicinal, and consumer products
• Others (including industrial source for production of acetic acid, tar & creosote production, and waste water treatment)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Further key findings from the wood vinegar market report suggest
• Based on the application, the wood vinegar market is categorized into food, agriculture, wastewater treatment, animal husbandry, wood tar, and others. Among these, agriculture held the largest share in the market during the 2013–2015 period. Due to the heavy utilization of fertilizers and pesticides for the prevention of insect attacks on crops, the demand for wood vinegar in the agriculture application is growing across the globe.
• Based on the manufacturing process, the wood vinegar market is segmented into slow pyrolysis, fast and intermediate pyrolysis, and others. Among these, slow pyrolysis is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to the more prolonged vapor resistance time and slow heating degree offered by this manufacturing process. Further, slow pyrolysis provides a better yield of char, wood vinegar, and other products as compared to the standard and pyrolysis techniques. On account of this, the need for wood vinegar produced through slow pyrolysis is expected to rise in the forecast period.
• As a fertilizer, Wood Vinegar is able to improve absorption through the roots of your plants, stimulate plant and vegetable growth; it also promotes healthy and balanced growth, enrich soil fertility, acts as a pest repellent, and improves the color, firmness, and flavor of the fruit. Due to such wide-ranging benefits offered by the wood vinegar or pyroligneous acid, in May 2018, Nettenergy signed a license agreement with Shirke Energy for its PyroFlash technology. The PyroFlash technology is the world’s first commercially available 2nd generation Flash Pyrolysis technology that yields several products simultaneously from biomass. With this license agreement, Shirke Energy has obtained the right to produce PyroFlash installations in India. Moreover, a pyrolysis oil upgrading installation has been constructed by Shirke Energy. It permits the removal of all the water from the wet or dry pyrolysis oil. This leads to high viscous oil, solid at room temperature. The removed water fraction is high in the concentration of light organic substances such as acetic acid, acetol.
