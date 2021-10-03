Governor Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Fire Prevention Week

[ST. PAUL, MN] – In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Sunday, October 3, 2021 through Saturday, October 9, 2021 as Fire Prevention Week and ordered that all United States and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in honor of the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect us.

“Already this year, more than 44,000 wildfires have burned nearly 5.3 million acres of land across the country, including in our state of Minnesota,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “Fire Prevention Week honors our brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect us and reaffirms the importance of fire safety and preparedness.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.