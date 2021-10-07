(Charles Varner St Augustine) Charles Varner embraces golf at St. Augustine country club
St. Augustine resident Charles Varner finds a flair for golf at the city's prestigious Marsh Creek Country Club
I recently picked up golfing and have quickly found a flair for the sport”ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boasting some of the finest golf in North Florida, Marsh Creek Country Club is Anastasia Island's only private recreational retreat. Situated just east of St. Augustine, the city is also home to successful IT consultant Charles Varner. A proud regular at the prestigious members-only club, Varner recently took up golf for the first time and has quickly excelled at the sport.
— Charles Varner
"I recently picked up golfing and have quickly found a flair for the sport," explains Marsh Creek Country Club member and IT professional Charles Varner, speaking from his home in St. Augustine, Florida.
St. Augustine-based Varner is a successful IT consultant and Salesforce specialist. He moved to the historic coastal city from Birmingham, Alabama, a number of years ago for work.
Currently serving as a technical architect, certified Salesforce specialist Varner holds around a dozen titles. These include Salesforce Certified Application Architect, Salesforce Certified Visibility and Sharing Designer, and Salesforce Certified Field Service Lightning Consultant.
When he's not working hard, Charles Varner enjoys spending time at Marsh Creek Country Club with his wife and their friends. Only recently has Varner found his feet on the golf course, quickly coming to love the sport in the process.
Accordingly, the IT professional continues to embrace his newly discovered love of golf alongside friends and fellow members of the prestigious country club whenever possible.
Marsh Creek Country Club promises a unique, dynamic, and diverse experience for its members. Showcasing the very best that St. Augustine and surrounding areas have to offer, members enjoy access to a choice of beautiful championship golf courses. A robust social calendar further promises more incredible experiences, all tailored toward building lasting friendships.
Charles Varner marks five years with leading software team
Florida-based new golfer Charles Varner recently marked five years at his current place of work. A veteran of the world of IT, now in the field for almost 20 years, his office is around 30 miles south of his home in St. Augustine.
The software team of which Varner is a part was originally established around a decade ago with the goal of creating a group of experts and consultants committed to exceptional client outcomes. Ten years on, it remains comprised of a growing roster of specialists, collectively renowned for their program management and project execution skills.
When he's not working or playing golf at Anastasia Island's Marsh Creek Country Club, St. Augustine resident Charles Varner enjoys nothing more than spending time with his beloved dogs.
Varner is, he says, a lifelong dog lover. The IT professional and his wife, Candice, currently have two dogs, Allie and Coco. The couple revel in taking long walks with the pair, often joined by friends, family, and other dog lovers from in and around St. Augustine.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here