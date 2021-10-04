Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,848 in the last 365 days.

Photo Release: Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Manufacturing Month in Nebraska

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Photo Release:

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Manufacturing Month in Nebraska

 

 Gov. Ricketts tours Elliott Equipment in Omaha with Elliott’s VP of Operations Dave Joynt.

 

Gov. Ricketts (front right) tours Elliott Equipment in Omaha with Elliott’s VP of Operations Dave Joynt (front left).

 

Gov. Ricketts examines one of the pellets made by Nebraska Distillers Products at the company’s plant in Ord on a tour with co-owner and production manager Gaylord Boilesen.

 

Gov. Ricketts (left) examines one of the pellets made by Nebraska Distillers Products at the company’s plant in Ord

on a tour with co-owner and production manager Gaylord Boilesen.

 

Gov. Ricketts learns from Production Manager Gerald Cline about the manufacturing process at Subconn in Ord.

 

Gov. Ricketts (right) learns from Production Manager Gerald Cline about the manufacturing process at Subconn in Ord.

 

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Nebraska during a visit to Elliott Equipment Company in Omaha on Friday, October 1st.  Elliott Equipment Company manufactures machines like truck cranes and telescoping platforms to allow workers to perform jobs high in the air, such as constructing electrical transmission lines or installing billboards.

 

Gov. Ricketts also toured Nebraska Distillers Products and Subconn in Ord to celebrate Nebraskan companies making innovative products right here in the Cornhusker State.  Nebraska Distillers Products produces distillers grain pellets as feed for calves and cattle.  Subconn, headquartered in Burwell with a location in Ord, makes underwater ocean cables at its facilities in the Sandhills.

 

In Nebraska, manufacturing employment has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels.  Over 101,000 Nebraskans work in manufacturing—the highest total since August 2008.

You just read:

Photo Release: Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Manufacturing Month in Nebraska

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.