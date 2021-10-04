Photo Release: Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Manufacturing Month in Nebraska

Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Manufacturing Month in Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts (front right) tours Elliott Equipment in Omaha with Elliott’s VP of Operations Dave Joynt (front left).

Gov. Ricketts (left) examines one of the pellets made by Nebraska Distillers Products at the company’s plant in Ord

on a tour with co-owner and production manager Gaylord Boilesen.

Gov. Ricketts (right) learns from Production Manager Gerald Cline about the manufacturing process at Subconn in Ord.

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Nebraska during a visit to Elliott Equipment Company in Omaha on Friday, October 1st. Elliott Equipment Company manufactures machines like truck cranes and telescoping platforms to allow workers to perform jobs high in the air, such as constructing electrical transmission lines or installing billboards.

Gov. Ricketts also toured Nebraska Distillers Products and Subconn in Ord to celebrate Nebraskan companies making innovative products right here in the Cornhusker State. Nebraska Distillers Products produces distillers grain pellets as feed for calves and cattle. Subconn, headquartered in Burwell with a location in Ord, makes underwater ocean cables at its facilities in the Sandhills.

In Nebraska, manufacturing employment has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Over 101,000 Nebraskans work in manufacturing—the highest total since August 2008.