Brewer Community School Teachers Create Original Song About Pooled Testing

Brewer Community School teachers Tom Burby (Grade 7 – ELA) and Brian Estes (Art) have created a catchy, original song for staff and students about how to participate in COVID-19 Pooled Testing at school.

Check out their witty sense of humor that clearly explains the process in this super awesome music video:

