Brewer Community School teachers Tom Burby (Grade 7 – ELA) and Brian Estes (Art) have created a catchy, original song for staff and students about how to participate in COVID-19 Pooled Testing at school.
Check out their witty sense of humor that clearly explains the process in this super awesome music video:
Like this:
LikeLoading...
You just read:
Brewer Community School Teachers Create Original Song About Pooled Testing
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.