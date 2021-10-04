All Star Lineup Confirmed to Explore What it Takes for Women to Make it to the top of Corporate Africa

On October 13, 2021, a seismic event will take place in Africa: we will begin the journey of supporting every African woman to take on a new dream - climbing the corporate ladder to the number one spot. Why is that most discussions of African women in business are focussed on small and medium sized businesses? We want to see African women dream big - why not earn the top spot in a large, complex organization?

In addition to revealing the names of the 50 women on the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs, we will feature two big discussions:

Beating the Odds, will feature Harvard Business School’s Tony Mayo’s research on black women graduates of Harvard Business School who made it to the top spot. He will share what a study of these successful women tells us. Then, a panel of Women CEOs from the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs will react to Professor Mayo’s research by sharing their own journeys to the top of Corporate Africa, and commenting on what is similar to Corporate America, and what it takes for women to get to the top in Corporate Africa. Finally, we will explore the surprising role that stock exchanges are playing worldwide in advocating for women in big business.

Confirmed speakers include:

Presentation: Beating the Odds

Harvard Business School Professor - Tony Mayo

Panel Discussion: What does it take for women to make it to the Top of Corporate Africa?

Google West Africa Director - Juliet Ehimuan

Standard Bank Namibia CEO - Mercia Geises

East Africa Breweries Group Managing Director - Jane Karuku

BP Southern Africa CEO - Taelo Mojapelo

Old Mutual Managing Director Corporate - Prabashini Moodley

Moderated by: Teresa Clarke, Chair & Executive Editor, Africa.com

Panel Discussion: The surprising role that stock exchanges are playing as advocates for women’s leadership - leading the charge in gender lens investing

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Chairman - Nonkululeko Nyembezi

Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO - Temi Popoola, CFA

McKinsey Nigeria Partner - Mayowa Kuyoro

Women Corporate Directors (USA) CEO - Susan Keating

Moderated by: Lerato Mbhele, BBC journalist and broadcast host of African Business Report

Additional information and free registration are available here (https://bit.ly/3oteoUp).

About Africa.com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iafrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.