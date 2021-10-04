Infused Innovations Appoints Phil Magnuszewski as First Chief Innovation Officer
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND , USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Magnuszewski will build a suite of innovative products and offerings for clients, form viewpoints around emerging technologies, and build an infrastructure for innovation. Magnuszewski will also continue to advise on digital transformation strategies for clients.
“I see opportunities for innovation that will build on the only metric that matters at Infused Innovations — creating business results for our clients,” Magnuszewski said. “I believe we have an opportunity to take innovation to the next level of impact by delivering results beyond just technology.”
“In every aspect of the business, the firm is thinking about what’s of the now, what’s next, and how these trends can transform our clients’ businesses,” he said. “Experimentation, embracing technology, and thinking outside of the box are in the company’s DNA, and we’re looking forward to leaning further into those core strengths.”
“While contemplating the role of our first Chief Innovation Officer, it was important to have someone who can apply the very latest thinking in the innovation landscape to our clients,” said Jeff Wilhelm, the firm’s CEO. “After discussing this with Phil, it was evident that he was the right person for this role. As someone who thinks outside the box and is truly passionate about emerging technologies, Phil has an enormous amount of knowledge in this space while also capturing the qualities of being an impeccable leader. I’m excited to have Phil in this role.”
In the short term, Magnuszewski hopes to build out a number of collaborative, shared, centers of excellence to drive existing insights around innovation, develop complementary novel ones and turn them into transformative offerings that our clients love.
Magnuszewski was previously the Chief Operating Officer of Infused Innovations where he led the day-to-day operations of the firm as well as a key driver in the firm’s explosive growth over the past few years including making the Inc 5000 list in 2020 and 2021.
About Infused Innovations
Headquartered in North Kingstown, RI with an innovation lab in Lowell, MA, Infused Innovations is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform their businesses and industries by securely leveraging emerging technologies. Its holistic approach values social responsibility and sustainability in addition to trustworthy computing and technology. Infused Innovations also heads their podcast Digitally Transformed that discusses technology as it revolutionizes the modern workplace. Additional recognition recently earned by Infused Innovations includes Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award in the Modern Work & Security category, ranking #16 in Channel Futures’ MSP 501, Inc 5000 list in 2020 and 2021, Top 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021 by CIO Views magazine, and ranking #21 on CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 List.
