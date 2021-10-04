Rapidity DX Launches Cheapest Rapid Antigen Test in UK with Fit to Fly Certificate

The company’s aim is to support the travel industry as borders begin to reopen across the globe.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapidity DX is pleased to announce the release of one of the UK’s cheapest Rapid Antigen Tests with Fit to Fly certificate.Rapidity DX, a subsidiary of Protein Technologies Ltd, is an SME with its core business coming through contract research organisation services. The company performs work as a Research Technology Organization and is heavily involved in R&D, specialising in molecular biology, protein chemistry, and assay development for the use in diagnostics and biotechnology. Currently, the lab at Rapidity DX is focusing on providing businesses and other organizations with access to expert COVID-19 testing services and an experienced team of specialists.In the company’s latest news, Rapidity DX is pleased to announce it now offering one of the fastest, most efficient, and most affordable COVID-19 testing services in the United Kingdom. Rapidity DX’s COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test is designed to support visitors and citizens in successfully entering the UK and other countries with a lateral flow device that can be taken abroad. The cost of the Rapid Antigen Test is just £20 – making it one of the cheapest, yet effective, on the market.“Our Rapid Antigen Self-Test is the ultimate tool for travelers, especially as we see the borders begin re-open around the world,” says a spokesperson for the company. “You can use our test for re-entry into the UK, or even overseas as your pre-departure test to re-enter the UK. It has a sensitivity accuracy of 96.5% and a specificity of 99.7%, so you’ll always feel confident about your results.”Rapidity DX’s Rapid Antigen Test boasts an array of features and benefits for the user, including:• Small and compact design• Approved for entry into the UK• Approved for use by the EU• Next day delivery• GOV.UK approved• Rapid results• Gentle nose self-swab• CE-marked• QR code secured result certificate sent by email• And more!For more information about Rapidity DX and its affordable Lateral Flow Antigen Test Kit, please visit https://rapiditydx.com/rapid-antigen-test/ About Protein Technologies LtdIn addition to specialising in protein chemistry, molecular biology, and assay development for the use in biotechnology and diagnostics, Protein Technologies Ltd also provides contract research to services to the biopharma industry. The company predominantly supports fields of recombinant protein production (both upstream and downstream processes), protein engineering, molecular analysis, and characterisation of small molecules; this being one of the company’s main value propositions.